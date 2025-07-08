Man found shot to the face along Broad Street in downtown Atlanta

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crime scene tape surrounds the 5 Points Plaza located next to the Five Points MARTA Station in downtown Atlanta on July 8, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the face near Five Points Plaza in downtown Atlanta. Initially reported as two victims, police later confirmed only one person was shot. Details about the shooter and motive are still under investigation, and the public is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department with any information.



Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found shot along Broad Street in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened at around 2 p.m. at 5 Points Plaza. Crime scene tape could be seen blocking the sidewalk leading to multiple businesses adjacent to the Five Points MARTA Station.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the face.

He was awake and talking to medics at the scene as he was being rushed to an area hospital.

What we don't know:

His current condition was not immediately known. His name has not be

Initially, police told FOX 5 that two people had been shot, but then later reported only one victim.

Details on the shooter and the motive remain under investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.

What's next:

APD's Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.

