DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum selected as next Director of Public Safety

The Brief DeKalb Fire Chief Darnell Fullum has been appointed the next Director of Public Safety. Fullum brings 38 years of public service, including nearly three decades with Fulton County Fire Rescue. Outgoing Director Jack Lumpkin will stay on through February 2026 to support the transition.



DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson announced that current Fire Chief Darnell D. Fullum will become the county’s next Director of Public Safety.

What we know:

In his new role, Fullum will provide strategic leadership and oversight to advance coordinated, data-driven, and community-focused public safety services across the county.

Fullum has served as Fire Chief of DeKalb Fire Rescue since 2014, overseeing more than 850 personnel across 26 fire stations. Before joining DeKalb, he completed a 27-year career with Fulton County Fire Rescue, serving in leadership roles that included lieutenant, captain, battalion chief, training chief, fire marshal, deputy fire chief, and district chief/liaison for several newly formed cities. He also served as Interim Director of the Atlanta–Fulton County Emergency Management Agency, expanding his experience in emergency management and intergovernmental coordination.

Fullum is a United States Army veteran, having served three years as an infantry soldier and attaining the rank of squad leader/acting sergeant before his honorable discharge.

What they're saying:

Fullum said he's ready to take on the role.

"I am honored and grateful for CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson’s confidence in me to serve as the next Director of Public Safety. After 38 years of public service, I still believe in the core mission of a public servant and am excited to work alongside the men and women of the Public Safety team who share that belief. I look forward to helping Madam CEO realize her vision of reimagining DeKalb and making the upcoming years the most progressive in the County’s history."

The backstory:

Earlier this week, Director Jack Lumpkin announced his retirement. He will remain with the county through February 2026 to support the transition.