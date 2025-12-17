Flu cases shut down Meriwether County elementary school
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. - A Meriwether County elementary school has moved to remote learning until further notice due to a flu outbreak, according to the school district.
What we know:
The district said Mountain View Elementary operated on non-traditional instruction days Tuesday and Wednesday because of widespread flu cases.
FOX 5 obtained a letter from the Georgia Department of Public Health advising the school to close "until further notice." The letter, which did not include a date, said health officials determined the flu was causing a "serious health impact" and recommended children stay home and avoid large group gatherings. It also urged adults and children to limit in-person interactions until the outbreak subsides.
What's next:
The district said the school is undergoing deep cleaning and that the situation is being "monitored." An update will be provided "if needed," the district said.
The Source: Information in this article came from a post on the school district's Facebook page and FOX 5 reaching out to the Department of Public Health for access to the letter they sent school leaders.