Fulton DA Fani Willis ends subpoena fight, will testify today

The Brief Fani Willis to testify before Georgia Senate committee Legal battle over subpoena began in summer 2024 Committee probing Trump election case and personal relationship



Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is scheduled to testify today before a Georgia state Senate committee, ending a legal fight that has lasted more than a year.

What we know:

Willis recently dropped her opposition to a subpoena requiring her to appear, bringing to a close a dispute that began in the summer of 2024. Her attorney, former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes, said Willis is complying with the order but maintains the committee’s actions are politically motivated.

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

The Senate committee is investigating Willis’ decision to bring criminal charges against President Donald Trump and his supporters over efforts to overturn the 2020 Georgia election results. Lawmakers are also examining whether Willis’ romantic relationship with former deputy prosecutor Nathan Wade influenced her decision to pursue the case.

Wade was removed from the case earlier, and Willis was later disqualified as well. The prosecution was formally dropped last month.

RECENT RELATED STORIES

What they're saying:

Despite agreeing to testify, Willis’ legal team argues the hearing is designed to score political points rather than conduct a legitimate inquiry.

What's next:

The committee hearing is expected to take place later today at the Georgia State Capitol.

FOX 5 Atlanta plans to livestream the hearing. Check back here around 10 a.m. for a livestream.