Residents rally against impending closure of Atlantic Station Publix

The Brief Residents protested the planned closure of the Atlantic Station Publix after 20 years. Community leaders say seniors and residents without cars will be hit hardest. Management says the closure creates an opportunity to reimagine the space.



Residents rallied Tuesday evening against the planned closure of the Atlantic Station Publix, arguing its absence will create a food desert for nearby neighborhoods.

"It’s a huge blow to the community," Satya Bhan, Atlantic Station Civic Association president, said. "This kind of came out of nowhere."

What we know:

A few dozen residents gathered Tuesday evening at the Atlantic Station Publix to protest its closure at the end of the month after 20 years. The DSW and Banana Republic locations at Atlantic Station have also announced they are closing.

Bhan and other members of the civic association said they were caught off guard by the closures and are demanding transparency.

"It's not only the primary, walkable, accessible grocery store for Atlantic Station residents and also services everybody that lives in Loring Heights," Bhan said.

Bhan said residents will be left with fewer fresh food options.

"We do have a Target in Atlantic Station as well, but it doesn't have a big grocery section," Bhan said. "And for elderly folks, people on wheelchairs, for people that don't have cars, this used to be our go-to walkable, accessible grocery store."

What they're saying:

"It's very disturbing to know that our grocery store is going to leave," Zaneta Impower, who lives in the neighborhood, said. "But it's an exciting time to see what comes next. You know, there's a season of change. The leases are up."

Impower said access to groceries remains a key concern for people living nearby.

"I'm hoping that Publix is replaced by a grocery chain just so that it makes it easier for the residents who live here to be able to access fresh food and groceries," Impower said.

A spokesperson for Atlantic Station said a grocer would be a top priority.

"Atlantic Station has welcomed new concepts like the expanded Atlanta Falcons & Atlanta United Team Store, Art Station ATL and MINISO," the Atlantic Station spokesperson wrote in an email. "While we are disappointed that Publix has decided to close, we believe that its departure is an opportunity to reimagine the long-term use of the space to bring value-add to the community, and a grocer is among the priority categories. In the meantime, we are looking at short-term activations in an effort to maintain convenience and service for residents."

What's next:

Bhan said his group has had productive discussions with Atlantic Station management about how to best move forward, but residents are asking for a seat at the table.

The last day in business for the Atlantic Station Publix will be December 27.