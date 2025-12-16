Man arrested after unprovoked punching attack at Marietta Square

The Brief Police say two strangers were punched without provocation at Marietta Square; witnesses restrained the suspect until officers arrived. Ivan Carrillo was arrested and jailed on misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct charges; neither victim knew him. Both victims suffered facial injuries, were treated by medics, and taken to Kennestone Hospital for evaluation.



A man was arrested after an unprovoked attack in Marietta Square, where two people were punched Saturday, according to a police report.

Marietta Square punching attack

What we know:

The incident happened near the intersection of Powder Springs Street and Whitlock Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.

According to the Marietta Police Department, an officer working part-time in the square was approached by two men who said a physical altercation was underway nearby. When the officer arrived, 20 to 30 people were gathered at the intersection, and Ivan Carrillo was on the ground being restrained by a bystander.

Officers took Ivan Carrillo into custody and jailed him on misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct charges.

Investigators said neither victim knew Carrillo.

The first victim suffered a laceration to his lip, and the second victim sustained a cut on the bridge of his nose. Both were evaluated by medical personnel and taken to Kennestone Hospital.

Man punched: ‘I was just sitting by the fountain.’

What they're saying:

One of the victims, Brandyn Stonebraker, said he was sitting on a bench at the square, writing in his journal and people watching, when the attack happened.

"It was kind of completely out of nowhere," Stonebraker said.

Stonebraker said he remembers watching two children play guitar near the fountain moments before the suspect ran up and began hitting him.

"I was just sitting by the fountain. I remember clearly I was watching two kids play guitar," he said. "I like to jot down observations of people watching and out of the corner of my eye the guy just runs up and starts wailing on me."

Stonebraker said the attack lasted about half a minute before someone yelled and the suspect ran off, leaving him stunned.

"I just kind of sat there like what just happened to me," he said.

Police said the suspect then walked over to another man sitting on a bench farther outside the square near a fence and punched him in the face multiple times.

"He walked over to another male sitting on a bench further outside of the square, by the fence, and he also punched him in the face multiple times," said Officer Denise Lozado with the Marietta Police Department.

Witnesses told police the attacks were completely unprovoked. Stonebraker said a bystander chased the suspect down and tackled him until officers arrived.

"A gentleman had chased him down and tackled him," Stonebraker said.

"He was taken with warrants of battery and disorderly conduct," Lozado said.

Ivan Carrillo (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Stonebraker said he is still trying to understand why the attack happened.

"I’m not sure why or if there was any reason for it because I’ve never seen the guy before," he said. "What would drive a human to do that to somebody else."

Carillo claims he was followed

The other side:

Carrillo told officers he was walking through the square when he noticed two men behind him and heard them say, "I'm going to get your a--." He claimed he struck the men out of fear.

Based on witness statements and the victims’ injuries, officers arrested Carrillo. He was transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Carillo's previous arrest

Dig deeper:

According to court records, Carrillo was arrested in May for criminal trespass and was released on his own recognizance awaiting trial.

What's next:

He was scheduled to appear in state court on Dec. 19 on those charges.

Marietta Square safety

Why you should care:

The Marietta Square is typically busy with families, shoppers and diners, especially during the holiday season. Police are reminding people to stay aware of their surroundings.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether surveillance video from Marietta Square captured the incident.

It is unclear if Carrillo has retained legal representation.