PDK expansion approved as neighbors raise volume on noise concerns

The Brief The state’s second-busiest airport could be getting bigger. DeKalb County commissioners recently approved a $45 million project to add eight jet hangars at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Supporters say the expansion could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue, but some nearby residents worry the project could bring increased noise and pollution.



DeKalb County commissioners approved a $45 million project to add eight jet hangars at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, the state’s second-busiest airport. Supporters say it could generate hundreds of millions in tax revenue, while some nearby residents worry about increased noise and pollution.

What they're saying:

Jaime Dutro says the plan to expand at PDK landed like a lead balloon for many people in his community.

"It’s a pretty bad decision," said Dutro, who lives in the Sagamore Hills area. "Why do we need more jets based at PDK and more air traffic over our neighborhoods?"

DeKalb County commissioners last month approved a $45 million project to build eight new hangars. Supporters say it will bring in $576 million in tax revenue over 50 years.

"It will bring in revenue, there’s no question about that," Dutro said, while acknowledging the expansion would generate more money. But he worries adding more hangars will reduce the surrounding neighborhoods’ quality of life.

"It will cause more noise and more pollution. More large jets. They pollute more."

Neil Szymczak, senior vice president of Sky Harbour, the company behind the project, said the expansion would not increase noise or pollution.

"We’ve heard what the neighbors have said, and Sky Harbour always focuses on being a good neighbor. No larger planes will be allowed to operate at the Sky Harbour campus than are currently operating at the airport today," Szymczak said.

Szymczak said adding more on-site hangars for private jets would actually reduce the number of flights into and out of PDK.

"That will cut the first flight and the last flight, which will reduce noise and reduce emissions," he said.

Szymczak said the expansion would provide a local economic boost.

"A large percentage of that will go to DeKalb County schools, about $231 million. About $210 million will go to DeKalb County and the city of Chamblee," he said.

County Commissioner Ted Terry, who voted for the contract, said the expansion should slightly reduce noise and pollution if the agreement is followed.

"If the contract is upheld and met throughout the term of the contract, then it should reduce noise and pollution a very small percentage," Terry said.

Terry said the county is placing conditions on Sky Harbour to require quarterly compliance checks and ensure flight repositioning remains at the 50 percent level throughout the life of the contract.

What's next:

Terry has also proposed a moratorium on development at the airport.

"The goal here is to put a pause, a temporary moratorium on new hangar developments," Terry said.

Terry also wants to ask the FAA to limit or ban nighttime flights. Commissioners could vote on that proposal early next year, but it would not affect Sky Harbour’s plan.

Sky Harbour still needs FAA approval. The company hopes to break ground in early 2027 and complete construction by early 2028.