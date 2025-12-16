Man arrested after gun fired in Monroe Publix parking lot

The Brief Man taken into custody after firing a gun in a Monroe Publix parking lot Tuesday evening, police said. Monroe police say the suspect fired the weapon into the ground and was quickly identified and arrested. No injuries were reported, and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.



A man was taken into custody and charged after firing a gun in the parking lot of a Publix grocery store in Monroe on Tuesday evening, police said.

What we know:

According to the Monroe Police Department, officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to a report of a firearm being discharged at the Publix located at 900 Pavilion Parkway.

Investigators said the male suspect fired the weapon into the ground outside in the park lot.

Officers quickly located and identified the individual responsible and took him into custody.

He was charged with reckless conduct, along with additional charges, police said.

No injuries were reported, and authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What they're saying:

The Monroe Police Department said it appreciates the cooperation of the public and will provide further information as it becomes available.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect’s name or age, what led to the firearm being discharged, or what additional charges the individual may face.

Authorities also have not said whether surveillance video captured the incident or if alcohol or drugs are believed to be factors.