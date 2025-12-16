Man pleads guilty, gets life sentence in Douglasville domestic killing

article

The Brief Volanta Walker was sentenced to life plus 25 years after pleading guilty to killing his wife in Douglasville. Prosecutors said Walker shot Sabrina Walker as she tried to escape a domestic argument, killing her at the scene. The case highlights the dangers of domestic violence, with family members addressing the court at sentencing.



A Douglas County man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years after pleading guilty to killing his wife during a domestic dispute in October.

What we know:

Prosecutors said 51-year-old Volanta Walker pleaded guilty Monday to malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault against a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Superior Court Judge Deah Warren imposed the sentence and also ordered Walker to have no contact with the victim’s family.

During sentencing, two of the victim’s daughters, her mother and her uncle addressed the court, describing the impact of Sabrina Walker’s death on their family.

The backstory:

The plea brings an end to a case stemming from the October 4 shooting death of 56-year-old Sabrina Walker at the couple’s home in Douglasville.

According to investigators, the couple began arguing inside their residence on Littlebrook Way. Prosecutors said Walker became enraged, retrieved a gun and escalated his threats. Sabrina Walker ran outside in an attempt to escape, but Walker followed her and shot her in the head and abdomen.

Authorities said the victim’s adult daughter witnessed the shooting, called 911 and fled the scene for her own safety.

Douglasville police officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. and found Sabrina Walker lying unresponsive in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite emergency efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers encountered Volanta Walker near the victim while he was still holding the gun, according to investigators. Police said he refused repeated commands to drop the weapon and briefly attempted to run. As officers closed in, Walker pointed the gun at police and then at himself. One officer shot Walker in the leg, and authorities said Walker also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound that grazed his chin.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors said Walker has numerous prior felony convictions and a documented history of violence involving the victim and others.

District Attorney Dalia Racine said the case underscores the dangers of domestic violence.

"Too often as a society we are dismissive of the impact of domestic violence on those victimized by it and their loved ones. We will look the other way and minimize the threat based on if a victim decides to leave or stay with their abuser. Domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous calls law enforcement encounter. We lost a precious life when she decided to leave her abuser. However, he will never be able to take away her impact to her family and our community. We hope this swift resolution allows her family to move forward in their healing process," Racine said.

What you can do:

Anyone impacted by domestic violence can seek help from SHAREHouse at 770-949-0626 or sharehousedouglas.com, or The Trinity Center at 678-715-1196 or thetrinitycenter.org.