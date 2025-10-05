Douglas County man shot by police after killing wife: GBI

The Brief According to the GBI, Douglasville police were called to a home on Littlebrook Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported domestic disturbance. When officers got there, they found a woman lying in the yard and a man standing nearby with a gun. Officers shot a man after they said he pointed a gun at officers. The GBI said he had already killed his wife.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly domestic incident in Douglas County that ended when an officer shot a man.

What we know:

According to the GBI, Douglasville police were called to a home on Littlebrook Way around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported domestic disturbance. When officers got there, they found a woman lying in the yard and a man standing nearby with a gun.

Police said the man — later identified as 51-year-old Volanta Lejuan Walker — refused to follow commands and pointed the gun at officers. An officer shot him, the GBI. Officers gave first aid until EMS arrived and took Walker to the hospital.

The woman, identified as Sabrina Walker, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the couple got into an argument inside their home before Sabrina ran outside, where Volanta followed and shot her.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly domestic incident in Douglas County that ended when an officer shot a man. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

Family members told FOX 5 that Sunday would have been Sabrina’s birthday. They said she and Volanta had been married less than a year, and she was preparing to open a salon in Douglasville on Monday.

What's next:

The GBI said Sabrina’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. The homicide case will go to prosecutors once the investigation is complete, and the GBI will also turn over its findings on the officer-involved shooting to the Douglas County District Attorney.

Dig deeper:

The GBI said no officers were hurt, and it’s standard procedure for the agency to investigate officer-involved shootings in Georgia.