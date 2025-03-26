Video surfaces appearing to show Fulton DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade at LAX

article

A story in the Daily Mail, which includes video footage of a couple at Los Angeles International Airport who appear to be Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and former special prosecutor Nathan Wade, is causing a stir on social media.

According to the Daily Mail, which is a British tabloid newspaper, the video was taken on Tuesday. It shows a man and woman dressed casually, lugging their suitcases through the departures area of the airport, exiting a restaurant, and preparing to board a plane.

The footage – if it was recorded on Tuesday – casts serious doubt on their previous claims that their personal relationship ended two years ago.

WATCH VIDEO

What we know:

Their relationship came to light after Willis appointed Wade as a special prosecutor in the Georgia 2020 election interference case against President Trump and 18 of his allies. One of those allies later filed a motion accusing the pair of improper behavior and financial gain from the case.

During a drama-filled hearing in Fulton County, the court was presented with text messages and documentation that established their affair, as well as records of out-of-town trips. Although Willis eventually admitted to a "personal relationship" with Wade, she claimed it did not become romantic until 2022 and that the relationship ended in early 2023. Both Willis and Wade denied benefiting in any way from the prosecution of Trump.

Detailed timeline of Fulton County DA Fani Willis and Nathan Wade relationship

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee eventually ruled that the Fulton County District Attorney's Office could continue prosecuting the case if either Willis or Wade stepped aside. A few hours later, Wade submitted his resignation.

Trump's legal team was not satisfied with that resolution. The controversy surrounding the affair eventually led to Willis being removed as a prosecutor in the Trump case in December.

Timeline: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade controversy

Since the personal relationship was revealed, Willis has been the target of multiple investigations.

The U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary has been investigating Willis and Wade for months.

In addition, a Georgia Senate committee was formed to investigate Willis. The committee, recently reauthorized to probe allegations of misconduct, is seeking enforcement of a legislative subpoena against Willis, arguing that she has waived objections and failed to substantiate her privilege claims. A court previously denied her petition for declaratory judgment and injunctive relief.

Willis has agreed to provide certain documents related to the election interference case, but disputes remain unresolved, and the court has yet to rule on the committee's motion to compel her testimony.

The Georgia Senate Special Committee met at 8 a.m. Wednesday to father discuss the matter. Following the conclusion of the meeting, Sen. Bill Cowsert, who leads the committee, was asked if he was aware Willis was currently traveling with Wade.

Cowsert replied, "People have travel plans. It doesn't matter if she's traveling with Mr. Wade or her mother or anybody else. That's not our concern, our business, and I'm sure she may have some time off." He went on to say that he was not going to judge her or criticize her for the purpose of her travel and said the most important thing was for her to give the committee a time when she's going to be in Atlanta and able to testify.

RELATED STORIES

What they're saying:

Many people are reacting to the video on social media. Posters are saying that the pair never broke up and are accusing the district attorney of lying under oath and committing perjury. Some posters are even calling for President Trump to launch an investigation into Willis.

The backstory:

Trump and his co-defendants were indicted by a grand jury in August 2023 for violating the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act as part of their efforts to overturn the election.

The 98-page indictment detailed efforts to pressure election workers and featured Trump's infamous phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he asked him to "find 11,780 votes."

RELATED: Georgia election probe timeline: From November 2020 to August 2023

At this time, it is unknown what will happen with the case against the president and the remaining co-defendants (several have already entered guilty pleas).

The other side:

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to Willis' office on Tuesday after becoming aware of the video and is making additional attempts to reach her or the spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney's office today. This story will be updated when we have received new information or a statement.