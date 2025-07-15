Cherokee County man kills wife after trying to shoot stepson, deputies say

article

The Brief A Cherokee County man has been taken into custody after investigators say he shot his wife to death. Deputies believe Kelvin Williams tried to shoot his 16-year-old stepson before killing his wife. Authorities believe another juvenile was at the Woodstock home at the time of the shooting.



A Cherokee County man is in custody charged with murdering his wife at their home over the weekend, according to Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the man was trying to shoot his teenage stepson before the fatal shooting.

What we know:

Deputies say they were called to a residence on Daventry Crossing in Woodstock on Sunday night.

At the home, the deputies found the body of 48-year-old Tenisha Williams. Authorities say she was shot to death.

Investigators arrested the victim's husband, 47-year-old Kelvin Williams, at the scene.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Williams had allegedly tried to shoot his 16-year-old stepson before shooting his wife. Another juvenile was reportedly at the house at the time. Both juveniles were unharmed.

What's next:

Williams is in custody at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond.

He's charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and first-degree cruelty to children.