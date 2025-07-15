Sex offender with 91 felony warrants in Georgia found in FL with 3 juveniles

article

The Brief Richard Bailey, a fugitive and registered sex offender wanted in Georgia on 91 felony warrants, was arrested in Bay County, Florida, after being found hiding in a home with three juveniles and a woman. Deputies recovered a firearm and illegal drugs from the residence; Bailey faces multiple Florida charges and is awaiting extradition for a $3.2 million fraud scheme. Brittany Addis, 36, was also arrested, and the juveniles were safely removed and turned over to the Department of Children and Families.



A Georgia fugitive wanted on 91 felony warrants was arrested in Bay County, Florida, after a three-week investigation led by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Richard Bailey, 55, was taken into custody at a residence on Cedar Bluff Road, where authorities found him hiding with three juveniles and a woman identified as Brittany Addis, 36. Bailey, a registered sex offender, is wanted in Georgia on 88 counts of fraud and three counts of racketeering, tied to a scheme involving approximately $3.2 million.

Brittany Addis. Photo courtesy of Bay County Sheriff's Office

According to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, deputies coordinated with Georgia authorities and conducted extensive surveillance before moving in. Bailey initially refused to surrender, but deputies were able to safely remove the juveniles and Addis from the home before executing a search warrant. Inside, they recovered a firearm and illegal drugs.

Bailey was booked into the Bay County Jail on multiple charges including failure to register as a sex offender, possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of drug paraphernalia, child neglect, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fugitive from justice. He is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Addis was also arrested and charged with child neglect, harboring a sex offender, and drug-related offenses. The juveniles were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Ford praised the efforts of the BCSO Warrants Division, Criminal Investigations Division, and Special Investigations Division for safely resolving the situation and removing Bailey from the community.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not provide details about why warrants were issued for Bailey in Georgia or why he is a registered sex offender. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information.

Additionally, the relationship between the juveniles and Bailey and Addis was not defined.