Big Brother alum, Atlanta resident Mickey Lee hospitalized in critical condition

The Brief Big Brother alum Mickey Lee hospitalized after multiple cardiac arrests Family says she had the flu before her medical emergency GoFundMe launched to help cover medical and recovery costs



Former Big Brother contestant and Atlanta resident Mickey Lee is hospitalized in critical condition after suffering multiple cardiac arrests, according to Entertainment Weekly.

What we know:

Details were shared about Lee’s condition through a GoFundMe campaign launched Monday to help cover medical and recovery expenses. Organizers said the 35-year-old is being treated in the intensive care unit and described the situation as a sudden and serious medical emergency. While her condition is critical, the family said she is currently stable as doctors continue treatment.

In a statement shared on Lee’s Instagram account, her family said she had recently been battling the flu before going into cardiac arrest. They say the unexpected health crisis has created significant emotional and financial strain, citing mounting hospital bills and the potential need for long-term care and rehabilitation.

The fundraiser describes Lee as someone who left a lasting impression through her confidence and bold personality, both on and off television, and asks supporters to rally around her during what is expected to be a lengthy recovery. As of the latest update, the campaign has raised about $12,000 toward a $22,000 goal.

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Lee now lives in Atlanta. During her time on Big Brother season 27, she described herself as an event curator. The season wrapped up Sept. 28, with attorney Ashley Hollis winning the competition. Lee was evicted on day 59, finishing near the middle of the cast.

Big picture view:

The flu kills thousands of people each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the CDC, there were approximately 37 to 82 million cases of the flu during the 2024-2025 flu season. Somewhere between 610,000 and 1.3 million people were hospitalized as a result and between 27,000 and 130,000 people died from the flu or complications caused by the flu.

Flu season is currently ramping up and some experts are reportedly worried about how many people will become ill and possibly die this year. Experts say this season is expected to be worse than last year because of a new variant and the fact that fewer people are getting flu shots.

The CDC is currently reporting that 17 jurisdictions are reporting "high" or "very high" levels of flu activity. They are also estimating there have been at least 49,000 hospitalizations and 1,900 deaths as a result of flu so far this season across the United States.

In metro Atlanta, 501 total hospitalizations had been reported as of Dec. 13 and 12 people have died as a result of the illness.