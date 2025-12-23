18-year-old charged after striking Cobb patrol car during police chase

The Brief Police say driver fled traffic stop and struck patrol vehicle 18-year-old suspect later turned himself in Multiple felony charges filed; vehicle impounded



An 18-year-old driver is facing multiple felony charges after Cobb County police say he fled officers and intentionally struck a patrol vehicle during an early-morning incident.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Police Department, DUI Task Force officers spotted a gray Dodge Charger racing another vehicle around 3:05 a.m. on Dec. 23. When officers attempted a traffic stop, both vehicles fled the area.

A short time later, another officer located the Charger. Police say the driver intentionally hit a marked Cobb County patrol car before fleeing again. The driver later turned himself in to officers.

Authorities identified the driver as 18-year-old Michael Coley. He was not injured during the incident, and no officers reported significant injuries. Coley is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of felony fleeing, speeding and reckless driving. His vehicle was impounded.