Fulton County student allegedly tased expected at press conference

The Brief Student and family scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. Attorney says teen was tased after refusing to leave a school bus Officer removed from duty during investigation



A Fulton County high school student who was tased by a school police officer is expected to speak publicly later this morning.

What we know:

According to the family, Lanier Johnson Hunt and his relatives will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. in front of Langston Hughes High School. The appearance comes days after the 18-year-old was involved in an encounter with a Fulton County School Police officer.

Johnson Hunt’s attorney says the student was riding a school bus home when two officers approached him and told him he was on the wrong bus. When he refused to get off, one of the officers deployed a Taser.

The school district says the officer involved has been removed from duty while the incident is under investigation. No further details have been released.