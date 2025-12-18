Video shows officer Tasing student on Fulton County school bus

article

A Fulton County Schools police officer has been removed from active duty after deploying a Taser on a student during an incident on a school bus.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on board a Langston Hughes High School bus.

What we know:

FOX 5 obtained video of the altercation, which shows two Fulton County Schools police officers attempting to remove a student from the bus. After multiple requests to have the student get up from the bus on their own, officers place their hands on the student in order to have him get up, but he resists. Early in the video, an officer can be heard saying "you want to get off, or you want be to take you off?" Later in the video, an officer climbs onto the student and that is where you can hear the Taser being used. Screams from the student can also be heard.

What they're saying:

Fulton County Schools released a statement confirming the incident, stating the officer was removed from active duty pending an investigation.

"Fulton County Schools can confirm a Fulton County Schools police officer deployed a taser during an incident involving a student on a bus. The incident is being taken seriously and is currently under review. The officer has been removed from active duty pending the outcome of an investigation. Because this matter involves students and an ongoing review, the district is unable to share additional details at this time. Fulton County Schools is committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for all students and staff, and to ensuring that all incidents involving school police are reviewed thoroughly and appropriately."

FOX 5 also obtained a letter sent to parents by Langston Hughes High School's principal. A full copy of that letter is posted below:

Dear Langston Hughes High School Families,

We are aware of an incident that occurred today on one of our school buses involving a Fulton County Police officer and a student. This was an isolated situation, and we are actively investigating the matter in coordination with the appropriate authorities.

We are also aware that a video related to the incident is circulating online. We strongly discourage students and families from sharing this video on social media. Sharing such content can contribute to misinformation, violate student privacy, and escalate an already sensitive situation. We encourage you to speak with your child about responsible online behavior and the importance of not reposting or engaging with unverified or inappropriate content.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school directly.

Thank you for your continued partnership and support of our school community.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what events occurred prior to the incident or why the student was being asked to leave the bus.

The name of the officer involved has not been released.