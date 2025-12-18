Shaq spreads holiday cheer to students at DeKalb School of the Arts

The Brief An exciting afternoon for students and staff at DeKalb School of the Arts thanks to a special visit from Shaq-A-Claus. Students received gift cards and prizes. Shaq partnered with corporate sponsors and local organizations to provide gifts to over a hundred students.



Shaq spread his special brand of holiday cheer: Christmas came early for some students at DeKalb School of the Arts.

The school gym was transformed into a high-energy winter wonderland Thursday.

Over a hundred students were transported to the North Pole where Shaq-A-Claus and his elves were waiting with digital gift cards, contests, and prizes.

Why you should care:

Shaq continues to spread his special brand of holiday cheer with the help of corporate sponsors and organizations who, through financial support and volunteerism, make the holiday extra special for children across the country.

Shaq credited his mom with the creation of the annual program (FOX 5).

"Some cheer, spread some love spread some joy, but it's not all about me you know. In order to win the championship, you have to have great teammates. These are my teammates right here."

Shaq told FOX 5 he launched the program after his mother encouraged him to help others.

"Everything I've done, she says you should do this you should do this," Shaq explained. "She said to me when I retired, it cost you nothing to be nice, blessing people."

What's next:

Shaq promised more gifts are on the way for students in the New Year.

"300 students, going to come back and gift them 300 Reeboks and a pair of Shaq shoes, and I'm going to talk with Jeff and some of my other friends, and I'm going to also see if I can get 300 MacBook Pros to help with their future."

Shaq made another big announcement. He said he would award $3,000 to the student with the highest final exam score.