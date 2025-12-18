Local foundation donates dozens of gifts to needy students for holidays

The Brief The Brenda Smith Clay Foundation donates dozens of gifts to needy students at Crawford Long Middle School. 90 needy students were identified and then adopted by the foundation. The students were allowed to write at least three gifts on their Christmas lists. The gift exchange took place Thursday afternoon at Crawford Long Middle School. The students were surprised and pleased when they opened the gifts. They received tablets, chemistry sets, cellphone, headphones and other gifts.



The Brenda Smith Clay Foundation has turned their heartbreak of losing a sister into holiday joy for those in need.

Local perspective:

Ninety Crawford Long Middle School students were adopted by the foundation, which honors the memory of former Atlanta educator Brenda Smith Clay. The students lined up to accept their Christmas gifts that included educational items like tablets, chemistry sets and cellphones. Atlanta City Member of council Eshe Collins sponsored five students. The foundation explains why they do it.

What they're saying:

"Brenda was our teacher and she taught us how to be givers. We do this work out of love for her. She was always helping somebody. We didn't just give clothes. We gave tablets. We gave headphones, cube sets. We are going to bring some smiles, the some and joy to these children," sister Camille Smith Zeigler said with a huge smile on her face.

One of the students who has 10 siblings talked about how meaningful the donations are.

"When I opened this gift, I was genuinely so surprised because never in my life did I think coming to Crawford long middle school would afford me all these opportunities. Just to come in here and see all the gifts laid out. Everybody working so hard for the students. It's heartwarming. I am thankful to the organization because without this opportunity, some kids would've gotten no gifts for Christmas," 8th grader Caleb Edwards explained.

The backstory:

The Smith Family has been doing this for 12 years. They say they get so much joy from the generosity.

They hope to bless even more kids next year.