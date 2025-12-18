19-year-old shot by police after charging officers with knife in Peachtree Corners area, police say

The Brief The shooting happened on Lockridge Drive NW The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect's name has not been released.



There has been a shooting involving a police officer, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

What we know:

The shooting took place in the 6000 block of Lockridge Drive NW, which is in the Peachtree Corners area.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old suspect charged officers with a knife and was then shot by police. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting, as is standard practice for all officer-involved shootings in Georgia.