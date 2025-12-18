19-year-old shot by police after charging officers with knife in Peachtree Corners area, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There has been a shooting involving a police officer, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.
What we know:
The shooting took place in the 6000 block of Lockridge Drive NW, which is in the Peachtree Corners area.
According to investigators, a 19-year-old suspect charged officers with a knife and was then shot by police. The suspect was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
The name of the suspect has not been released.
What's next:
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting, as is standard practice for all officer-involved shootings in Georgia.