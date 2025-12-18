Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old shot by police after charging officers with knife in Peachtree Corners area, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  December 18, 2025 4:05pm EST
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • The shooting happened on Lockridge Drive NW
    • The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.
    • The suspect's name has not been released.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - There has been a shooting involving a police officer, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

What we know:

The shooting took place in the 6000 block of Lockridge Drive NW, which is in the Peachtree Corners area. 

According to investigators, a 19-year-old suspect charged officers with a knife and was then shot by police. The suspect was taken to the hospital. 

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting, as is standard practice for all officer-involved shootings in Georgia.

The Source

  • Information provided by Gwinnett County Police Department. 

Gwinnett CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety