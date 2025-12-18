Father of accused Apalachee HS mass shooter due in court Thursday

article

The Brief Colin Gray is set for a final motions hearing Thursday morning in Barrow County He is charged with nearly 30 counts tied to the school shooting Defense attorneys argue the indictment is vague and evidence was improperly obtained



The father of the teen accused in the Apalachee High School shooting is scheduled to appear in Barrow County court Thursday morning for a final motions hearing as his criminal case moves closer to trial.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Colin Gray allowed his then 14-year-old son, Colt Gray, access to the rifle used in the attack that left four people dead and nine others injured. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. at the Barrow County Courthouse, just weeks before Colin’s trial is expected to begin in February.

Colin Gray faces nearly 30 charges, including two counts of second-degree murder and 19 counts of cruelty to children. He has pleaded not guilty. His defense team has repeatedly sought to have the case dismissed, arguing investigators violated his rights during the investigation and that the indictment lacks sufficient detail.

Separate from his father’s case, Colt Gray faces more than 50 charges but does not yet have a trial date. He is currently awaiting the outcome of a mental health evaluation.

