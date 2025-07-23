Apalachee HS shooting: Trial delayed for Colin Gray, father of shooting suspect

article

The Brief Colin Gray’s trial in connection with the Apalachee High School shooting has been delayed after his attorneys cited scheduling conflicts with other cases in Fulton County. Gray is accused of allowing his son access to a firearm used in the deadly 2024 shooting and faces 24 charges, including second-degree murder and cruelty to children. Legal experts say the case highlights a growing trend of prosecutors holding parents accountable when children commit violent crimes with unsecured firearms.



A Barrow County Superior Court judge has granted a delay in the trial of Colin Gray, the father of the teenager accused in the deadly Apalachee High School shooting.

What we know:

Gray was originally set to face trial on Sept. 8, but his defense team submitted a motion on July 21 requesting more time, citing scheduling conflicts due to other cases they are handling in Fulton County. The judge approved the motion Wednesday morning, though a new trial date has not yet been announced.

The backstory:

Prosecutors claim Gray enabled the tragedy by allowing his son, Colt Gray, to access a firearm later used in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting that killed two students and two teachers.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Gray purchased the weapon and was aware of his son’s fascination with school shootings, including reports that the teen had created a "shrine" to past gunmen. Despite prior concerns raised to authorities, including visits from the FBI and local law enforcement in 2023, no preventative measures were taken.

Gray is facing a total of 24 charges: two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, and twenty counts of second-degree cruelty to children. If found guilty on all counts, he could be sentenced to up to 280 years in prison, plus an additional five years in custody.

What they're saying:

In the motion to continue, Gray’s legal team argued they would not be able to provide adequate representation if forced to proceed with the September date due to overlapping trial obligations elsewhere.

Legal analysts note that Gray’s case reflects a broader movement toward holding parents criminally accountable when minors gain access to unsecured firearms and commit acts of violence.

A trial date has not been set for Colt Gray at this time.