Standoff underway on Vinings Retreat Pass in Cobb County

The Brief Cobb deputies attempting to serve a misdemeanor warrant in Vinings say the suspect barricaded himself inside a home after briefly holding a family member hostage. The Cobb County SWAT team responded and safely removed the relative, who was not injured. Officials say the suspect remains inside the residence as negotiators work toward a peaceful resolution.



UPDATE AT 1:30 P.M. The man is still barricaded inside of the home. According to a FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist, members of SWAT have begun shooting projectiles into the home. A neighbor told FOX 5 that house belongs to the man's parents.

ORIGINAL STORY

A routine warrant service in Cobb County escalated into a barricade situation Wednesday morning after person they were serving the warrant to reportedly fled into a home and took a family member hostage, according to Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Vinings Retreat Pass SW near Copper Lake Road SW around 9 a.m. to serve a misdemeanor arrest warrant.

The Cobb County SWAT team was called in to assist. Deputies were able to safely secure the family member, who was released unharmed, but the suspect was still barricaded inside the home as of late morning.

What they're saying:

Law enforcement officials said they are working to bring the situation to a peaceful end and continue efforts to serve the outstanding warrant.

Authorities stressed there is no danger to nearby residents and asked neighbors to remain patient while the response continues.