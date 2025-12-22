Motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash shuts down South Cobb Drive near I-285

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer shut down all southbound lanes as investigators worked the scene along South Cobb Drive near the Interstate 285 on-ramp in Smyrna on Dec. 22, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Crash involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer shut down all southbound lanes of South Cobb Drive near Interstate 285. The I-285 southbound on-ramp remains closed as investigators process the scene. The roadways have since reopened.



The southbound lanes of South Cobb Drive were blocked for a couple of hours on Monday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

What we know:

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near South Cobb Drive at Interstate 285. The on-ramp to I-285 southbound is also closed.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m., showing cones blocking all southbound lanes in front of the Smyrna Inn.

A motorcycle lay on the pavement in front of the on-ramp, and a tractor-trailer was stopped a short distance from the entrance to I-285.

The road was closed for a little more than two hours, but has since reopened.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what caused the crash or whether any injuries were reported.

Investigators have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.