Motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash shuts down South Cobb Drive near I-285
A crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer shut down all southbound lanes as investigators worked the scene along South Cobb Drive near the Interstate 285 on-ramp in Smyrna on Dec. 22, 2025. (FOX 5)
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The southbound lanes of South Cobb Drive were blocked for a couple of hours on Monday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.
What we know:
The crash happened in the southbound lanes near South Cobb Drive at Interstate 285. The on-ramp to I-285 southbound is also closed.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m., showing cones blocking all southbound lanes in front of the Smyrna Inn.
A motorcycle lay on the pavement in front of the on-ramp, and a tractor-trailer was stopped a short distance from the entrance to I-285.
The road was closed for a little more than two hours, but has since reopened.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what caused the crash or whether any injuries were reported.
Investigators have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.
The Source: This article is based on observations from SKYFOX 5. The Cobb County Police Department provided details.