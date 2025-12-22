Expand / Collapse search

Motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash shuts down South Cobb Drive near I-285

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 22, 2025 4:53pm EST
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 11

A crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer shut down all southbound lanes as investigators worked the scene along South Cobb Drive near the Interstate 285 on-ramp in Smyrna on Dec. 22, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • Crash involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer shut down all southbound lanes of South Cobb Drive near Interstate 285.
    • The I-285 southbound on-ramp remains closed as investigators process the scene.
    • The roadways have since reopened.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The southbound lanes of South Cobb Drive were blocked for a couple of hours on Monday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer.

What we know:

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near South Cobb Drive at Interstate 285. The on-ramp to I-285 southbound is also closed.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m., showing cones blocking all southbound lanes in front of the Smyrna Inn.

A motorcycle lay on the pavement in front of the on-ramp, and a tractor-trailer was stopped a short distance from the entrance to I-285.

The road was closed for a little more than two hours, but has since reopened.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what caused the crash or whether any injuries were reported. 

Investigators have not released the identity of the motorcyclist. 

The Source: This article is based on observations from SKYFOX 5. The Cobb County Police Department provided details. 

Cobb CountyNewsTraffic