Senior Atlanta Housing executive charged in Section 8, pandemic relief fraud case

A senior executive with the Atlanta Housing Authority has been charged with fraud after federal prosecutors say she illegally collected housing assistance payments, pandemic relief funds, and obtained a mortgage through false statements.

What we know:

Tracy Denise Jones, 61, of Atlanta, was arraigned Dec. 19 on a criminal information charging her with conspiracy to commit theft of government funds, wire fraud, and credit application fraud. Jones serves as a senior vice president at the Atlanta Housing Authority, where she has overseen the Housing Choice Voucher Program since April 2017, according to court filings.

Federal prosecutors allege Jones used a false identity and shell business entities to fraudulently collect more than $36,000 in Section 8 housing assistance payments for family members living in her own rental property. Housing authority employees are generally prohibited from receiving Section 8 payments for their own properties, and landlords are typically barred from leasing to family members.

According to information presented in court, Jones allegedly submitted falsified documents to have relatives admitted into the program, then collected federal housing funds paid by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on their behalf. Prosecutors say she later attempted to obstruct the investigation by submitting a false affidavit and persuading friends to lie and provide fraudulent documents.

Prosecutors also allege Jones fraudulently obtained more than $27,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s COVID-19 relief programs by falsely claiming her businesses were operational, had multiple employees, and generated more than $56,000 in revenue in 2019. When one application was denied, Jones allegedly appealed, writing statements that included, "I am truly a[n] honest business owner[.]" and "I hear the stories how people abused the PPP loans to establish a lavish lif[e] style. That is not me."

Jones further claimed in the appeal that she served low-income families by renting one of her homes through housing assistance programs.

Authorities say Jones also committed mortgage fraud while refinancing her Section 8 rental property, allegedly stating on a $219,780 loan application that the home was her primary residence, that it was not a rental property, and that she did not own any other real estate.

What they're saying:

"A long-time senior executive of one of the largest housing authorities in the nation, Jones was entrusted to deliver vast sums of government assistance to our community’s neediest members," said Theodore S. Hertzberg. "But Jones allegedly exploited a variety of assistance programs and chose to line her own pockets using an alternate identity, multiple business entities, a false affidavit, and a cadre of associates willing to lie on her behalf."

"Tracy Jones’s alleged actions not only showed a blatant disrespect for the law and multiple federal programs, but also jeopardized the availability of HUD-assisted housing for those in our most vulnerable communities who rely on housing assistance programs," said Jerome Winkle, special agent in charge of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General.

What we don't know:

Federal prosecutors have not said whether additional charges could be filed or whether other individuals could face scrutiny in connection with the alleged scheme.

Authorities have not detailed how the alleged misconduct was discovered or whether internal audits or external complaints triggered the investigation.

It is also unclear whether Atlanta Housing has placed Jones on leave or taken any administrative action, or whether the agency plans to review other Section 8 cases for potential irregularities.

Court records do not yet indicate when the case could proceed to trial or whether Jones intends to enter a plea.