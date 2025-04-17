Accused Apalachee High shooter's father to appear in court to request moving trial

article

Attorneys for the father of accused Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray will be in court to ask a judge to move his trial out of Barrow County.

Colin Gray's legal representation says the widespread publicity of his case will prevent him from having a fair trial in the county.

Colin Gray's charges

The backstory:

The elder Gray was charged with allowing his 14-year-old son access to the weapon investigators say was used to kill four people and injure nine others at Apalachee High School in September 2024. Colin Gray faces 29 charges, including second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.

The mass shooting at Apalachee High School occurred on Sept. 4, 2024. On that date, Colt Gray allegedly killed math teacher Cristina Irimie, Coach Richard Aspinwall, 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn, and 14-year-old Christian Angulo. The students were identified as Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, and the teachers were Cristina Irimie, 53, and Richard Aspinwall, 39.

Investigators later found a notebook belonging to Colt Gray that contained drawings eerily matching the events of the school shooting, as well as a checklist outlining steps Colt planned to take. They also found a "shrine of sorts" behind Colt's computer desk in his home, consisting of approximately 15 photographs and newspaper articles about past school shootings and school shooters.

The GBI also learned from Colin Gray that he had received unsettling text messages from both his daughter and ex-wife on the day of the shooting. After reading the texts, Colin said he went home and turned on the news, where he saw reports of the shooting at Colt’s school. He told investigators that he then went to Colt’s room to look for the AR-15-style rifle he had given him, only to find it missing. Investigators testified that Colin Gray did not seem surprised when he was informed of the shooting and did not immediately express remorse after learning about the incident.

Colin Gray's change of venue request

What they're saying:

In March, Colin Gray's attorneys filed a motion in Barrow County Superior Court to move the trial.

The attorneys argued that the widespread publicity of the case, and the passionate response it invokes, should be the reason for the trial being moved.

"The reference to charges pending against the defendant and to the defendant’s background has been placed before the prospective jurors in this case information which is incompetent as evidence and has severely prejudiced prospective jurors against the defendant," the motion reads.

Colt Gray has filed a similar motion to have his trial's venue changed for similar reasons.

What's next:

A hearing will take place on the motion at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

