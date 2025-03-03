Apalachee High School head football coach stepping down after mass shooting

The Brief Apalachee High School head football coach Mike Hancock is stepping down , citing PTSD, anxiety, grief, and depression after a deadly school shooting in September. The shooting claimed the lives of two students and two teachers , including Hancock’s defensive coordinator, Richard Aspinwall. Hancock, who has coached at Apalachee since 2018, has been working with a Christian counselor in the months following the tragedy.



Apalachee High School head football coach Mike Hancock is stepping down, citing post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, grief, and depression in the wake of a deadly school shooting last September.

Hancock announced his resignation on social media, sharing that he has been working with a Christian counselor over the past several months.

The shooting at Apalachee High School claimed the lives of two students and two teachers, including Hancock’s defensive coordinator, Richard Aspinwall. Also killed were teacher Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo.

Following the tragedy, the school’s football team canceled two games and finished the season with an 0-8 record.

Hancock has served as Apalachee’s head coach since 2018.