Water main break closes part of Sandy Springs road

Crews have closed down a Sandy Springs road as they work to fix a serious water main break.

The break happened Wednesday night on Windsor Parkway.

What we know:

FOX 5 cameras spotted gallons of water burbling up from the break that happened in the driveway of a home on the road.

While repairs are underway, the road has been shut down between Westfield Drive NE and Highpoint Road NE.

Sandy Springs officials say they have notified Atlanta water and public works officials about the situation.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared an update on the repairs or what time they believe the road will reopen.

It is not clear what caused the issue in the first place.