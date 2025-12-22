Fire alarm prompts evacuation at Sam’s Club in Hiram

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Fire crews respond outside a Sam’s Club in Hiram after a fire alarm was reported on Dec. 22, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Shoppers and staff were evacuated from a Sam’s Club in Hiram after a fire alarm Monday afternoon. Firefighters inspected an HVAC unit on the roof; no flames were visible. Cause of the alarm, potential damage, injuries, and reopening status remain unknown.



Shoppers at a membership-only warehouse store in Hiram were evacuated Monday afternoon after a fire alarm.

What we know:

SKYFOX 5 flew over the Sam’s Club at 4798 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway just before 3 p.m., finding shoppers and staff standing outside the building.

Firefighters were on the roof inspecting an HVAC unit.

No flames were visible.

Officials were asking motorists and shoppers to avoid the area.

The fire call comes on one of the final shopping days leading up to Christmas.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what triggered the fire alarm or whether any damage was found inside the store.

It is also unclear if the Sam’s Club will reopen later Monday or if any injuries were reported.