Athens police arrest Madison man in deadly West Broad Street shooting

The Brief Investigators arrested 22-year-old Jamarioun Clark in Newton County on charges including felony murder in the death of Anargyros Mantas. Mantas was found critically injured in the roadway early December 18 and later died at a hospital. Police have not released a motive or explained the relationship between Clark and Mantas as the investigation continues.



Athens-Clarke County police have arrested a 22-year-old Madison man in connection with the shooting death of Anargyros Mantas, who was found critically injured in the roadway near West Broad and Pulaski streets early Thursday.

What we know:

Investigators said Jamarioun Clark was taken into custody Friday in Newton County. His charges include aggravated assault, felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The backstory:

Police identified Clark as the suspect Thursday after obtaining warrants tied to the killing of Mantas, 26, who was discovered around 2:23 a.m. on December 18. Officers responded to a "person down" call and found Mantas lying in the street. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

What they're saying:

ACCPD said it received assistance from multiple agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Covington Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Safe Streets, and the GBI.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether Clark and Mantas knew each other.

Investigators have not released details about a possible motive, how the weapon was recovered, or whether anyone else was involved.

Officials also have not clarified whether nearby businesses or traffic cameras captured video of the incident.

The investigation remains active.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christina Bradshaw at 762-400-7323 or Christina.Bradshaw@accgov.com.