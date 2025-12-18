26-year-old shot, killed in Athens; police investigating

The Brief Man found unresponsive in roadway early Wednesday Victim identified as 26-year-old Cole Anargyros Police asking public for information as investigation continues



Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a fatal incident after a man was found unresponsive in the roadway early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the area of West Broad Street and Pulaski Street around 2:23 a.m. on Dec. 18 after receiving a report of a person down. When police arrived, they discovered a man lying in the street.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Cole Anargyros. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Police have not released details about what led to the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Christina Bradshaw with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 762-400-7323 or by email at Christina.Bradshaw@accgov.com.