26-year-old shot, killed in Athens; police investigating

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 18, 2025 10:45am EST
Athens-Clarke County
The Brief

    • Man found unresponsive in roadway early Wednesday
    • Victim identified as 26-year-old Cole Anargyros
    • Police asking public for information as investigation continues

ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a fatal incident after a man was found unresponsive in the roadway early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the area of West Broad Street and Pulaski Street around 2:23 a.m. on Dec. 18 after receiving a report of a person down. When police arrived, they discovered a man lying in the street.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Cole Anargyros. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Police have not released details about what led to the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Christina Bradshaw with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 762-400-7323 or by email at Christina.Bradshaw@accgov.com.

The Source

  • Information for the above provided by Athens Police Department. 

