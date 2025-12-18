Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | Dec. 19-21, 2025

article

Looking for festive plans this weekend? Here are holiday happenings and live shows across metro Atlanta and beyond, from concerts and Christmas-themed parties to family-friendly events, markets, and seasonal light displays. Dates, times, and locations are listed below with links for more details.

HOLIDAYS

Inside Atlanta

A Pop Punk Christmas: Hell at the Masquerade

Dec. 19, doors at 5:30 p.m.

The Masquerade, 2 Kenny’s Alley SW, Atlanta

A high-energy, all-ages holiday concert featuring pop-punk and alternative performances, an ugly Christmas sweater contest, and plenty of festive rock spirit.

Invasion: Christmas Carol

Nov. 28–Dec. 30

Dad’s Garage Theatre Company, 569 Ezzard St. SE, Atlanta

A fast-paced, improvised take on A Christmas Carol, with surprise guest performers joining the cast to ensure every show is different.

Béla Fleck and The Flecktones: Jingle All the Way

Dec. 19, doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

The Eastern, Atlanta

Béla Fleck reunites the original Flecktones for an all-ages holiday concert blending jazz, bluegrass, classical, and global influences with inventive Christmas arrangements.

Snow Days: A Winter Wonderland

Dec. 4–30

Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta

Families can enjoy winter-themed, hands-on activities including sock skating, interactive Storytime, and festive play zones, plus a New Year’s Eve Bubble Bash.

Holiday Bricktacular

Dec. 15–24, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

A festive family event featuring seasonal LEGO builds, winter décor, and hands-on activities throughout the center.

Handel’s Messiah

Dec. 18–19, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Chorus perform Handel’s beloved Messiah in a traditional holiday presentation.

Christmas with the Georgia Boy Choir

Dec. 19–20, 7 p.m.

Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta

The Georgia Boy Choir presents an evening of carols, seasonal favorites, and classic holiday music.

Sinatra Christmas: Under the Stars

Dec. 19, shows at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Atlanta History Center, Grand Overlook Ballroom, 3257 Valley Rd. NW, Atlanta

A one-night holiday concert featuring Frank Sinatra classics performed with a big band, live strings, and immersive starfield visuals.

SantaCon in Little 5 Points

Dec. 20, starting at 7 p.m.

Moreland and Euclid avenues, Little 5 Points, Atlanta

A free, offbeat holiday celebration featuring a costumed parade, live music, drink specials, and festive stops throughout the neighborhood.

Holiday Market at the High

Dec. 20

High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

Browse holiday gifts while enjoying live music, food and drinks, and creative, hands-on activities inspired by the High Museum’s art collection.

Holiday Movies on the Yard at Ponce City Market

Dec. 20, films begin at sunset

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta

Bundle up for outdoor holiday movie screenings with heaters, warm drinks, and cozy vibes. The Polar Express screens Dec. 20.

The Armorettes Holiday Scripted Show: A Trailer Park Christmas Vacation

Dec. 20, 8–10 p.m.

Heretic, 2069 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, Atlanta

A festive scripted holiday show with humor and heart, benefiting The Armorettes HIV/AIDS Fund. Free and open to all.

Celtic Woman Live in Concert

Dec. 20, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

The internationally acclaimed ensemble brings its signature blend of Irish tradition and contemporary arrangements to Atlanta.

Run Santa Run

Dec. 21

El Tesoro West End at Wild Heaven, 1010 White St. SW, Atlanta

A festive holiday road race offering multiple distances, seasonal music along the route, sweet treats at the finish line, and photo opportunities with Santa.

HOLIDAYS

Outside Atlanta

A Christmas Tradition

Dec. 12–21

The Earl Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Sq., Marietta

A festive stage production featuring holiday music and dance, with a live organ concert before each performance.

Victorian Christmas at Hardman Farm Historic Site

Dec. 19–20

Hardman Farm Historic Site, Helen

Step back into the 1870s with a Victorian Christmas experience featuring period décor and guided storytelling.

Winter Wonderland at Pine Mountain Gold Museum

Through Dec. 20

Pine Mountain Gold Museum, Stockmar Park, Villa Rica

A drive-through holiday attraction with lights, Santa visits, s’mores, and seasonal activities.

Polar Express: A Winter Wonderland Christmas Festival

Dec. 20, 2–8 p.m.

The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Pkwy, Canton

A free, family-friendly festival featuring snow machines, photos with Santa, a sing-along movie, kids activities, holiday vendors, and pop-up bars.

Mountain Country Christmas in Lights

Through Dec. 23

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

A festive walk-through attraction with twinkling lights, crafts, food vendors, train rides, and holiday music.

Holiday Special Rides

Through Dec. 24

Blue Ridge Scenic Railway, Blue Ridge

A one-hour holiday train ride featuring music, hot chocolate, a reading of The Night Before Christmas, and a visit from Santa.

Fantasy in Lights

Through Jan. 4

Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain

A seven-mile drive-through holiday light experience filled with dazzling displays and festive scenes.

Enchanted Garden of Lights

Through Jan. 4

Rock City Gardens, Lookout Mountain

Explore illuminated walking trails, festive photo ops, Santa visits, and winter-themed activities.

Swingin’ Through the Holidays with Joe Gransden

Dec. 19, 8–10:30 p.m.

Eddie Owen Presents at Red Clay Music Foundry, 3116 Main St., Duluth

A festive jazz concert featuring Joe Gransden and a full horn section performing swinging holiday favorites.

Madeline’s Christmas

Through Dec. 31

Horizon Theatre, 1083 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta

A family-friendly musical based on the beloved book, following Madeline on a heartwarming holiday adventure.

Holidays in the ’Haven

Dec. 20

Brookhaven Park, 4158 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven

Enjoy a full day of holiday fun featuring outdoor skating, seasonal movies, family-friendly activities, games, and festive food offerings throughout the park.

Tribute – A Celebration of The Allman Brothers Band

Dec. 20, doors at 6 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m.

MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main St., Woodstock

An Atlanta-based tribute band delivers an authentic, high-energy performance of classic Allman Brothers Band hits.

HOLIDAY LISTINGS

LIVE MUSIC

Inside Atlanta

Eric Benét Live at City Winery Atlanta

Dec. 21–22, showtimes vary

City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta

R&B singer Eric Benét brings his smooth, soulful sound to City Winery for two intimate nights of live music.

Kip Moore Live at Buckhead Theatre

Dec. 19, 8 p.m.

Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta

Country artist Kip Moore performs an all-ages show featuring general admission floor seating and reserved balcony seats.

DJ Pauly D Live at The Battery Atlanta

Dec. 19, doors at 8 p.m.

Live at The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

DJ Pauly D brings his high-energy set to The Battery for a 21-and-over night out.

OTHER

Inside Atlanta

Anime Weekend

Dec. 18–21

Georgia World Congress Center

Multi-day anime convention with cosplay, gaming, manga, vendors and more.

Apache Spoken Word & Open Mic

Dec. 21, 8 p.m.

393 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta

An open forum celebrating spoken word, poetry, and live music in a creative, community-focused space.

Outside Atlanta

Author Signing with Ralph Ellis

Dec. 20, noon–4 p.m.

The Crazy Book Lady, 5016 Cherokee St. NW, Acworth

Author and retired journalist Ralph Ellis discusses and signs copies of his novel The Accident Report.

