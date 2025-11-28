Holiday pop-up bars in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025

article

Explore metro Atlanta’s most over-the-top holiday pop-up bars, where creative cocktails, immersive décor and festive themes set the mood for a spirited night out.

Atlanta & Fulton County

Blind Elf at The Blind Pig Parlour Bar

Location: 128 East Andrews Dr NE, Atlanta

Description: A Buckhead holiday staple filled with bright décor, seasonal cocktails and festive snacks. Opens daily at 4 p.m.; reservations recommended.

The Americano’s Hot Chocolate Bar

Location: 3315 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta

Description: A winter pop-up serving specialty hot chocolates, boozy and non-alcoholic, plus espresso martinis every Fri–Sat from 3–6 p.m. through Jan. 31.

Chrismukkah Bar at Daily Chew

Location: 240 N Highland Ave NE (Liddell Drive pop-up), Atlanta

Description: A Christmas-and-Hanukkah mashup offering festive bites, cocktails and N/A drinks Thursday–Monday evenings through Dec. 21.

5Church Midtown & Virtue Holiday Bar

Location: Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Description: Packed with Christmas décor and festive cocktails like the S’mores Old Fashioned, Santa’s Hat, Gingerbread Martini and Christmas Mimosa; open seven nights a week.

Holiday Cantina at Chichería Mexican Kitchen

Location: 1231 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta

Description: A Mexican holiday cantina with themed drinks and festive dishes available daily through New Year’s Day.

Westside Sleigh at Westside Motor Lounge

Location: 725 Echo St NW, Atlanta

Description: A holiday takeover featuring themed cocktails, pop-up chef menus, live music and contests. Opens weekdays at 5 p.m. and weekends at noon.

Miracle Bar at Apres Diem

Location: 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

Description: The city’s original holiday bar pops up at Apres Diem with seasonal cocktails, festive treats and over-the-top décor.

Christmas at Dad’s

Location: 870 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta

Description: A nostalgic holiday experience with kitschy décor, cozy cocktails, comfort food and a photobooth.

(Note: Venue does not have a standalone "Dad’s" site; this link goes to the theater upstairs.)

North (Highland) Pole at Amore e Amore

Location: 467 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Description: A fully decorated Italian holiday dining experience with themed dishes, cocktails and Santa visits; reservations recommended.

Reverence at the Epicurean Hotel

Location: 1117 West Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

Description: Reverence offers decorated igloos, festive décor, housemade hot chocolate and a seasonal prix fixe menu, with the patio also transformed into a cozy winter escape.

Little Christmas Spirit

Location: 299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Description: A holiday version of Little Spirit serving festive cocktails, mulled wine and seasonal dishes with a photo booth.

Holiday Bar at the Den at Beetlecat

Location: 299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Description: Beetlecat’s downstairs lounge transforms with thousands of lights, tinsel and holiday cocktails.

Yeppa’s Apres Ski Lounge

Location: 825 North Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Description: A ski chalet–themed patio pop-up with fire pits, winter cocktails, snow effects and weekend champagne toasts.

Holiday Social Bar on The Roof

Location: Ponce City Market Rooftop, Atlanta

Description: A rooftop holiday bar with skyline views, festive décor and seasonal drinks.

MixMas at 12 Cocktail Bar

Location: Ponce City Market Tower, Atlanta

Description: A holiday cocktail lounge with expansive city views and themed drinks; reservations suggested.

Holiday Belle Bar at Southern Belle

Location: 1043 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Description: A Sunday-only December pop-up serving holiday cocktails and snacks inspired by classic seasonal films.

Caribbean Christmas at La Semilla

Location: 780 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta

Description: A vegan Latin restaurant transformed into a Caribbean Christmas bar with coquitos, hot chocolate and festive snacks.

Festiveman and Long Haul Lounge at Floridaman/Breaker Breaker

Location: 841 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta

Description: Floridaman becomes holiday bar with bright décor and themed cocktails, while the indoor lounge offers winter comfort dishes through February.

Boeven Bar at Halfway Crooks Beer

Location: 60 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta

Description: A Christmas pop-up with holiday ale, festive cocktails and limited-edition merch.

Elf’d at Wood’s Chapel BBQ

Location: 85 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta

Description: A BBQ spot reimagined with "Elf"-themed décor, holiday food, and themed cocktails.

Tinsel & Spurs at Side Saddle Wine Saloon

Location: 568 Boulevard SE, Atlanta

Description: A cozy wine-saloon pop-up offering mulled wine, holiday cocktails and themed shots through December.

DeKalb County

Tiki Holiday at S.O.S. Tiki Bar

Location: 340 Church St, Decatur

Description: A tropical Christmas pop-up with rum-forward cocktails, nostalgic décor and holiday vibes Wednesday–Saturday starting at 6 p.m.

Cobb County / Marietta

Santa’s Speakeasy at Marlow’s Tavern

Location: East Cobb & Woodstock

Description: A seasonal speakeasy-style experience featuring festive small plates and holiday cocktails all December.

Buddy's Pop-Up Christmas Rooftop Bar at Huey Luey's

Location: 3338 Cobb Parkway, Acworth

Description: A festive rooftop takeover featuring twinkling décor, a Pop-Up Christmas playlist and seasonal craft cocktails like the "Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins" and the "Naughty or Nice."

Classic Holiday Bar at The Third Door

Location: 131 Church St, Marietta

Description: A new holiday concept with a fresh cocktail menu and classic seasonal theme debuting Nov. 28.

Gianni & Mac’s

Location: 85 Church Street, Marietta

Description: An Italian-inspired ski chalet pop-up featuring twinkling lights, festive dishes and après-ski cocktails, transforming Marietta Square into a cozy winter escape beginning Nov. 24.

Glover Park Brewery

Location: 65 Atlanta St SE, Marietta

Description: From Dec. 5–30, the brewery transforms with "A Christmas Story"-themed décor, seasonal drinks and festive touches, creating a cozy holiday hangout in downtown Marietta.

Hamp & Harry’s

Location: 168 Roswell St NE, Marietta

Description: From Nov. 18–Dec. 31, the restaurant delivers a full Home Alone–themed experience with festive cocktails, seasonal menus, live music and even brunch with Santa.

Schoolhouse Brewing

Location: 840 Franklin Ct, Marietta

Description: A Grinch-themed holiday takeover with decorated trees, cozy Whoville-inspired décor and seasonal brews available through Dec. 31; event space available for holiday parties.

Three Roses Tavern

Location: 105 North Park Square, Marietta

Description: An Elf-themed holiday pop-up throughout December featuring festive décor, themed cocktails and seasonal bites inspired by the beloved movie.

Marietta Melt Yard

Location: 800 Whitlock Ave., Marietta

Description: The Melt Yard delivers big with both its menu and décor; its Home Alone–themed pop-up runs through early January.

North Fulton (Alpharetta / Roswell)

Miracle on Main St.

Location: The Hamilton Alpharetta, 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta

Description: A reservation-only Christmas pop-up bar filled with kitschy décor, nostalgic holiday vibes and a full menu of professionally crafted seasonal cocktails.

Elf’d Up at Up on the Roof

Location: 33 S Main St, Alpharetta

Description: A rooftop pop-up with holiday décor, creative cocktails, boozy hot chocolate and a full food menu.

Angel Bar at From the Earth Brewing

Location: 1570 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30076

Description: A festive pop-up from Nov. 28–Jan. 4 featuring holiday cocktails, seasonal bites and a dazzling display of lights, ribbons and Christmas décor throughout the brewery.

Santa Social at Mercantile Social

Location: 20 N Main St, Alpharetta

Description: A 21+ holiday bar transformed into the North Pole with themed drinks and seasonal bites.

Chamblee / Doraville

Holiday Pop-Up at Lagarde American Eatery

Location: 5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee

Description: A festive transformation with themed cocktails and New Orleans-inspired holiday dishes through Jan. 4.

Dunwoody / Sandy Springs

Reindeer Room at Agave Bandido

Location: 123 Perimeter Center W, Dunwoody

Description: A tropical-leaning holiday pop-up with themed cocktails and festive décor.

Winter Wonderland at The Select

Location: 6405 Blue Stone Rd, Sandy Springs

Description: A dining room transformed with dramatic holiday décor, upside-down trees and seasonal cocktails.

Athens-Clarke County

Miracle at The Expat in Athens

Location: 1680 S Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30606

Description: A festive pop-up running Nov. 28–Dec. 31 with kitschy holiday décor and signature Miracle cocktails like the Christmapolitan and Blitzen Barrel, offered on the restaurant’s patio, bar or dining room by reservation.

If you would like to submit information for the above list, please send information in the format above to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.