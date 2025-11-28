Holiday pop-up bars in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
ATLANTA - Explore metro Atlanta’s most over-the-top holiday pop-up bars, where creative cocktails, immersive décor and festive themes set the mood for a spirited night out.
Atlanta & Fulton County
Blind Elf at The Blind Pig Parlour Bar
Location: 128 East Andrews Dr NE, Atlanta
Description: A Buckhead holiday staple filled with bright décor, seasonal cocktails and festive snacks. Opens daily at 4 p.m.; reservations recommended.
The Americano’s Hot Chocolate Bar
Location: 3315 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta
Description: A winter pop-up serving specialty hot chocolates, boozy and non-alcoholic, plus espresso martinis every Fri–Sat from 3–6 p.m. through Jan. 31.
Chrismukkah Bar at Daily Chew
Location: 240 N Highland Ave NE (Liddell Drive pop-up), Atlanta
Description: A Christmas-and-Hanukkah mashup offering festive bites, cocktails and N/A drinks Thursday–Monday evenings through Dec. 21.
5Church Midtown & Virtue Holiday Bar
Location: Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
Description: Packed with Christmas décor and festive cocktails like the S’mores Old Fashioned, Santa’s Hat, Gingerbread Martini and Christmas Mimosa; open seven nights a week.
Holiday Cantina at Chichería Mexican Kitchen
Location: 1231 Collier Rd NW, Atlanta
Description: A Mexican holiday cantina with themed drinks and festive dishes available daily through New Year’s Day.
Westside Sleigh at Westside Motor Lounge
Location: 725 Echo St NW, Atlanta
Description: A holiday takeover featuring themed cocktails, pop-up chef menus, live music and contests. Opens weekdays at 5 p.m. and weekends at noon.
Miracle Bar at Apres Diem
Location: 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta
Description: The city’s original holiday bar pops up at Apres Diem with seasonal cocktails, festive treats and over-the-top décor.
Christmas at Dad’s
Location: 870 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta
Description: A nostalgic holiday experience with kitschy décor, cozy cocktails, comfort food and a photobooth.
(Note: Venue does not have a standalone "Dad’s" site; this link goes to the theater upstairs.)
North (Highland) Pole at Amore e Amore
Location: 467 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
Description: A fully decorated Italian holiday dining experience with themed dishes, cocktails and Santa visits; reservations recommended.
Reverence at the Epicurean Hotel
Location: 1117 West Peachtree St NW, Atlanta
Description: Reverence offers decorated igloos, festive décor, housemade hot chocolate and a seasonal prix fixe menu, with the patio also transformed into a cozy winter escape.
Little Christmas Spirit
Location: 299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
Description: A holiday version of Little Spirit serving festive cocktails, mulled wine and seasonal dishes with a photo booth.
Holiday Bar at the Den at Beetlecat
Location: 299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
Description: Beetlecat’s downstairs lounge transforms with thousands of lights, tinsel and holiday cocktails.
Yeppa’s Apres Ski Lounge
Location: 825 North Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
Description: A ski chalet–themed patio pop-up with fire pits, winter cocktails, snow effects and weekend champagne toasts.
Holiday Social Bar on The Roof
Location: Ponce City Market Rooftop, Atlanta
Description: A rooftop holiday bar with skyline views, festive décor and seasonal drinks.
MixMas at 12 Cocktail Bar
Location: Ponce City Market Tower, Atlanta
Description: A holiday cocktail lounge with expansive city views and themed drinks; reservations suggested.
Holiday Belle Bar at Southern Belle
Location: 1043 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
Description: A Sunday-only December pop-up serving holiday cocktails and snacks inspired by classic seasonal films.
Caribbean Christmas at La Semilla
Location: 780 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta
Description: A vegan Latin restaurant transformed into a Caribbean Christmas bar with coquitos, hot chocolate and festive snacks.
Festiveman and Long Haul Lounge at Floridaman/Breaker Breaker
Location: 841 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta
Description: Floridaman becomes holiday bar with bright décor and themed cocktails, while the indoor lounge offers winter comfort dishes through February.
Boeven Bar at Halfway Crooks Beer
Location: 60 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta
Description: A Christmas pop-up with holiday ale, festive cocktails and limited-edition merch.
Elf’d at Wood’s Chapel BBQ
Location: 85 Georgia Ave SE, Atlanta
Description: A BBQ spot reimagined with "Elf"-themed décor, holiday food, and themed cocktails.
Tinsel & Spurs at Side Saddle Wine Saloon
Location: 568 Boulevard SE, Atlanta
Description: A cozy wine-saloon pop-up offering mulled wine, holiday cocktails and themed shots through December.
DeKalb County
Tiki Holiday at S.O.S. Tiki Bar
Location: 340 Church St, Decatur
Description: A tropical Christmas pop-up with rum-forward cocktails, nostalgic décor and holiday vibes Wednesday–Saturday starting at 6 p.m.
Cobb County / Marietta
Santa’s Speakeasy at Marlow’s Tavern
Location: East Cobb & Woodstock
Description: A seasonal speakeasy-style experience featuring festive small plates and holiday cocktails all December.
Buddy's Pop-Up Christmas Rooftop Bar at Huey Luey's
Location: 3338 Cobb Parkway, Acworth
Description: A festive rooftop takeover featuring twinkling décor, a Pop-Up Christmas playlist and seasonal craft cocktails like the "Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins" and the "Naughty or Nice."
Classic Holiday Bar at The Third Door
Location: 131 Church St, Marietta
Description: A new holiday concept with a fresh cocktail menu and classic seasonal theme debuting Nov. 28.
Gianni & Mac’s
Location: 85 Church Street, Marietta
Description: An Italian-inspired ski chalet pop-up featuring twinkling lights, festive dishes and après-ski cocktails, transforming Marietta Square into a cozy winter escape beginning Nov. 24.
Glover Park Brewery
Location: 65 Atlanta St SE, Marietta
Description: From Dec. 5–30, the brewery transforms with "A Christmas Story"-themed décor, seasonal drinks and festive touches, creating a cozy holiday hangout in downtown Marietta.
Hamp & Harry’s
Location: 168 Roswell St NE, Marietta
Description: From Nov. 18–Dec. 31, the restaurant delivers a full Home Alone–themed experience with festive cocktails, seasonal menus, live music and even brunch with Santa.
Schoolhouse Brewing
Location: 840 Franklin Ct, Marietta
Description: A Grinch-themed holiday takeover with decorated trees, cozy Whoville-inspired décor and seasonal brews available through Dec. 31; event space available for holiday parties.
Three Roses Tavern
Location: 105 North Park Square, Marietta
Description: An Elf-themed holiday pop-up throughout December featuring festive décor, themed cocktails and seasonal bites inspired by the beloved movie.
Marietta Melt Yard
Location: 800 Whitlock Ave., Marietta
Description: The Melt Yard delivers big with both its menu and décor; its Home Alone–themed pop-up runs through early January.
North Fulton (Alpharetta / Roswell)
Miracle on Main St.
Location: The Hamilton Alpharetta, 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta
Description: A reservation-only Christmas pop-up bar filled with kitschy décor, nostalgic holiday vibes and a full menu of professionally crafted seasonal cocktails.
Elf’d Up at Up on the Roof
Location: 33 S Main St, Alpharetta
Description: A rooftop pop-up with holiday décor, creative cocktails, boozy hot chocolate and a full food menu.
Angel Bar at From the Earth Brewing
Location: 1570 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30076
Description: A festive pop-up from Nov. 28–Jan. 4 featuring holiday cocktails, seasonal bites and a dazzling display of lights, ribbons and Christmas décor throughout the brewery.
Santa Social at Mercantile Social
Location: 20 N Main St, Alpharetta
Description: A 21+ holiday bar transformed into the North Pole with themed drinks and seasonal bites.
Chamblee / Doraville
Holiday Pop-Up at Lagarde American Eatery
Location: 5090 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee
Description: A festive transformation with themed cocktails and New Orleans-inspired holiday dishes through Jan. 4.
Dunwoody / Sandy Springs
Reindeer Room at Agave Bandido
Location: 123 Perimeter Center W, Dunwoody
Description: A tropical-leaning holiday pop-up with themed cocktails and festive décor.
Winter Wonderland at The Select
Location: 6405 Blue Stone Rd, Sandy Springs
Description: A dining room transformed with dramatic holiday décor, upside-down trees and seasonal cocktails.
Athens-Clarke County
Miracle at The Expat in Athens
Location: 1680 S Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30606
Description: A festive pop-up running Nov. 28–Dec. 31 with kitschy holiday décor and signature Miracle cocktails like the Christmapolitan and Blitzen Barrel, offered on the restaurant’s patio, bar or dining room by reservation.
