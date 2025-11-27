Christmas light displays in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025

article

Here’s a curated roundup of the most popular and dazzling Christmas light displays shining across metro Atlanta and North Georgia this season.

ATLANTA

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights — Atlanta Botanical Garden

1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Through Jan. 11, 2026

The garden’s signature light show returns with glowing orbs, tunnels of light, and choreographed displays throughout the skyline garden and Flower Walk — a festive, walkable holiday lights experience in the heart of Midtown.

IllumiNights at the Zoo — Atlanta Zoo, Grant Park

800 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta

Select dates through Jan. 18

The zoo transforms into a glowing, lantern-lit wonderland with hundreds of illuminated wildlife sculptures and holiday displays — a festive, magical experience for families and couples alike.

OUTSIDE ATLANTA

Lights of Life — Marietta

1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta

Nov. 27 – Dec. 31, 2025

A 1.5-mile drive-through light show on the campus of Life University. Features over a million lights, a nativity scene, petting zoo, pony rides, a train ride, and seasonal concessions.

Lights of Joy — Kennesaw

1510 Ben King Rd NW, Kennesaw

Nov. 30 – Dec. 28, 2025 (nightly 6–10 p.m.)

Georgia’s largest residential holiday light display with over 1.2 million lights, synchronized music, "Tunnel of Joy," and themed light shows. A walk-through show that’s become a holiday tradition for many in the Atlanta area.

Magical Nights of Lights — Lanier Islands, Buford

7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford

Mid-November 2025 – Early January 2026

A drive-through light spectacle featuring animated displays, holiday scenes, a Christmas-themed village, fire pits and seasonal treats. Great for families or a cozy holiday drive.

Christmas in Lights — Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

Fairgrounds, Lake Chatuge area, Hiawassee, GA

Nov. 27 - Dec. 23

A whimsical holiday lights walk through the fairgrounds with music, crafts, food, Santa visits, train rides and festive displays — perfect for a mountain-town holiday outing.

RESIDENTIAL DISPLAYS

Dates and times for residential displays vary by home. Please check their website or Facebook page for more information before visiting. Please be respectful of their homes and the homes of their neighbors.

NORTH FULTON

PierceLights

370 Oak Terrace, Alpharetta

Tune to 89.7 FM to watch more than 56,000 lights and 15,000 pixels dance in a fully synchronized show. Donations support Wounded Warrior Project.

COBB COUNTY

Fox Family Christmas Lights

2994 Clary Hill Ct., Roswell

More than 100,000 lights dance to music on 88.3 FM. Enjoy handmade animated features, snow machines and Santa visits on select nights. Donations benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Lights of Joy

1510 Ben King Rd. NW, Kennesaw

Walk among more than 1.2 million LED lights, including 246 illuminated trees and two towering mega trees. Admission is $5 per person; kids 12 and younger are free.

Riley’s Rockin’ Christmas

2008 Palladium Dr., Kennesaw

More than 60,000 LED lights are choreographed to holiday classics and family favorites. Donations support the Children’s Burn Foundation.

Hrockin Hranicky Christmas Lights

3848 Rivers Run Trace NW, Acworth

Celebrate the season at this synchronized musical display that features moving lights and dramatic pauses. Donations support Angels Among Us Pet Rescue.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Christmas Lights at the Lovingoods

503 Friendship Church Road, Douglasville

A walk-through holiday display that went viral in 2024, featuring thousands of lights, handmade cutouts, an outdoor mini-theater, costumed characters, popcorn, candy, hot cocoa and more.

PAULDING COUNTY

Felix Family Christmas Lights

224 Oliver Overlook, Dallas

Celebrate 20 years of this animated display featuring Santa, the Peanuts gang, Frosty and more. Tune to 100.9 FM to enjoy synchronized music as both homes light up the street.

Daniell Family Lights

290 Misty Hill Trail, Dallas

More than 13,000 lights shimmer in a fully synchronized show. Tune to 87.9 FM to enjoy the musical soundtrack from your vehicle.

Atkinson Family Christmas Lights

18 Riverwood Landing, Dallas

Meet Bruce Spruce, the talking Christmas tree, and enjoy giant snowflakes, a 20-foot mega tree and an animated pixel screen. The Atkinson Family has promised to step it up this year. Tune to 99.1 FM for music.

Portwood Family Christmas Lights

20 Valley Dr., Hiram

This massive family display features 150,000 lights and 130 inflatables, including a 40-foot Santa and 30-foot Grinch. Guests are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Lights on Linstone

2250 Linstone Ln., Grayson

Thousands of lights dance to music on 89.7 FM. Special appearances from Santa and the Grinch take place on select nights.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Gaddy Family Christmas Light Extravaganza

898 Sandy Creek Rd., Fayetteville

A 30-year drive-thru tradition featuring tunnels, inflatables and festive décor. The annual Toys for Tots event returns Dec. 5.

SOUTH COBB / WEST METRO

Woodruff Family Christmas Lights

5268 Seamus Way, Powder Springs

Enjoy the "Holiday Magic" show with dancing lights, inflatables and a new layout. Tune to 102.1 FM, including the "Purple Christmas" Prince tribute.

DEKALB / EAST METRO

A Whole LOT of Christmas

1833 Smokerise Summit, Stone Mountain

A beloved walk-up display featuring Santa visits, themed lanes, animated gingerbread scenes and a Disney section. Donations support Make-A-Wish Georgia.

If you would like to submit information for this list, send a detailed email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.