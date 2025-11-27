Christmas light displays in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
ATLANTA - Here’s a curated roundup of the most popular and dazzling Christmas light displays shining across metro Atlanta and North Georgia this season.
ATLANTA
Garden Lights, Holiday Nights — Atlanta Botanical Garden
1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Through Jan. 11, 2026
The garden’s signature light show returns with glowing orbs, tunnels of light, and choreographed displays throughout the skyline garden and Flower Walk — a festive, walkable holiday lights experience in the heart of Midtown.
IllumiNights at the Zoo — Atlanta Zoo, Grant Park
800 Cherokee Ave SE, Atlanta
Select dates through Jan. 18
The zoo transforms into a glowing, lantern-lit wonderland with hundreds of illuminated wildlife sculptures and holiday displays — a festive, magical experience for families and couples alike.
OUTSIDE ATLANTA
Lights of Life — Marietta
1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta
Nov. 27 – Dec. 31, 2025
A 1.5-mile drive-through light show on the campus of Life University. Features over a million lights, a nativity scene, petting zoo, pony rides, a train ride, and seasonal concessions.
Lights of Joy — Kennesaw
1510 Ben King Rd NW, Kennesaw
Nov. 30 – Dec. 28, 2025 (nightly 6–10 p.m.)
Georgia’s largest residential holiday light display with over 1.2 million lights, synchronized music, "Tunnel of Joy," and themed light shows. A walk-through show that’s become a holiday tradition for many in the Atlanta area.
Magical Nights of Lights — Lanier Islands, Buford
7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford
Mid-November 2025 – Early January 2026
A drive-through light spectacle featuring animated displays, holiday scenes, a Christmas-themed village, fire pits and seasonal treats. Great for families or a cozy holiday drive.
Christmas in Lights — Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
Fairgrounds, Lake Chatuge area, Hiawassee, GA
Nov. 27 - Dec. 23
A whimsical holiday lights walk through the fairgrounds with music, crafts, food, Santa visits, train rides and festive displays — perfect for a mountain-town holiday outing.
RESIDENTIAL DISPLAYS
Dates and times for residential displays vary by home. Please check their website or Facebook page for more information before visiting. Please be respectful of their homes and the homes of their neighbors.
NORTH FULTON
PierceLights
370 Oak Terrace, Alpharetta
Tune to 89.7 FM to watch more than 56,000 lights and 15,000 pixels dance in a fully synchronized show. Donations support Wounded Warrior Project.
COBB COUNTY
Fox Family Christmas Lights
2994 Clary Hill Ct., Roswell
More than 100,000 lights dance to music on 88.3 FM. Enjoy handmade animated features, snow machines and Santa visits on select nights. Donations benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Lights of Joy
1510 Ben King Rd. NW, Kennesaw
Walk among more than 1.2 million LED lights, including 246 illuminated trees and two towering mega trees. Admission is $5 per person; kids 12 and younger are free.
Riley’s Rockin’ Christmas
2008 Palladium Dr., Kennesaw
More than 60,000 LED lights are choreographed to holiday classics and family favorites. Donations support the Children’s Burn Foundation.
Hrockin Hranicky Christmas Lights
3848 Rivers Run Trace NW, Acworth
Celebrate the season at this synchronized musical display that features moving lights and dramatic pauses. Donations support Angels Among Us Pet Rescue.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Christmas Lights at the Lovingoods
503 Friendship Church Road, Douglasville
A walk-through holiday display that went viral in 2024, featuring thousands of lights, handmade cutouts, an outdoor mini-theater, costumed characters, popcorn, candy, hot cocoa and more.
PAULDING COUNTY
Felix Family Christmas Lights
224 Oliver Overlook, Dallas
Celebrate 20 years of this animated display featuring Santa, the Peanuts gang, Frosty and more. Tune to 100.9 FM to enjoy synchronized music as both homes light up the street.
Daniell Family Lights
290 Misty Hill Trail, Dallas
More than 13,000 lights shimmer in a fully synchronized show. Tune to 87.9 FM to enjoy the musical soundtrack from your vehicle.
Atkinson Family Christmas Lights
18 Riverwood Landing, Dallas
Meet Bruce Spruce, the talking Christmas tree, and enjoy giant snowflakes, a 20-foot mega tree and an animated pixel screen. The Atkinson Family has promised to step it up this year. Tune to 99.1 FM for music.
Portwood Family Christmas Lights
20 Valley Dr., Hiram
This massive family display features 150,000 lights and 130 inflatables, including a 40-foot Santa and 30-foot Grinch. Guests are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items.
GWINNETT COUNTY
Lights on Linstone
2250 Linstone Ln., Grayson
Thousands of lights dance to music on 89.7 FM. Special appearances from Santa and the Grinch take place on select nights.
FAYETTE COUNTY
Gaddy Family Christmas Light Extravaganza
898 Sandy Creek Rd., Fayetteville
A 30-year drive-thru tradition featuring tunnels, inflatables and festive décor. The annual Toys for Tots event returns Dec. 5.
SOUTH COBB / WEST METRO
Woodruff Family Christmas Lights
5268 Seamus Way, Powder Springs
Enjoy the "Holiday Magic" show with dancing lights, inflatables and a new layout. Tune to 102.1 FM, including the "Purple Christmas" Prince tribute.
DEKALB / EAST METRO
A Whole LOT of Christmas
1833 Smokerise Summit, Stone Mountain
A beloved walk-up display featuring Santa visits, themed lanes, animated gingerbread scenes and a Disney section. Donations support Make-A-Wish Georgia.
If you would like to submit information for this list, send a detailed email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.