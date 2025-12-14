Police respond to incident at Ritz-Carlton in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are responding to calls at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Atlanta on Sunday after reports that a man refused to leave the hotel.
What we know:
Officers told FOX 5 they believe the man may have a gun, prompting police to block off roads around the hotel as a precaution.
What we don't know:
It's unclear where the man is located within the hotel or if he is a guest.
FOX 5 has a crew at the scene and is working to gather more information.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Sawsha Stephens emailing with APD.