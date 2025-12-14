Expand / Collapse search

Police respond to incident at Ritz-Carlton in downtown Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 14, 2025 1:57pm EST
Downtown
Police outside the Atlanta Ritz-Carlton

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are responding to calls at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Atlanta on Sunday after reports that a man refused to leave the hotel.

What we know:

Officers told FOX 5 they believe the man may have a gun, prompting police to block off roads around the hotel as a precaution.

What we don't know:

It's unclear where the man is located within the hotel or if he is a guest. 

FOX 5 has a crew at the scene and is working to gather more information.

The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Sawsha Stephens emailing with APD. 

