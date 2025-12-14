Retired officer killed while directing traffic at Cumming Christmas parade

article

The Brief Retired officer and volunteer Robert Muth died after being struck while directing traffic. Muth was assisting with Cumming’s Christmas parade when the crash occurred. The Cumming Police Department is investigating.



A retired police officer who continued to serve the community as a volunteer was killed after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at Cumming’s Christmas parade on Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Officials said Robert Muth, a retired police officer and active volunteer, was hit Saturday night and taken to the hospital. He died Sunday morning from his injuries.

Muth served as a Bluecoat security officer assigned to the Judicial Operations Division from January 2022 to April 2024 before becoming a volunteer for the sheriff’s office. Prior to his time in Forsyth County, he also worked as a police officer in Boca Raton, Florida.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash has not been released, and it remains unclear whether charges will be filed.

The Cumming Police Department is leading the investigation.