Retired officer killed while directing traffic at Cumming Christmas parade

Published  December 14, 2025 3:02pm EST
Cumming
Robert Muth

The Brief

    • Retired officer and volunteer Robert Muth died after being struck while directing traffic.
    • Muth was assisting with Cumming’s Christmas parade when the crash occurred.
    • The Cumming Police Department is investigating. 

CUMMING, Ga. - A retired police officer who continued to serve the community as a volunteer was killed after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at Cumming’s Christmas parade on Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Officials said Robert Muth, a retired police officer and active volunteer, was hit Saturday night and taken to the hospital. He died Sunday morning from his injuries.

Muth served as a Bluecoat security officer assigned to the Judicial Operations Division from January 2022 to April 2024 before becoming a volunteer for the sheriff’s office. Prior to his time in Forsyth County, he also worked as a police officer in Boca Raton, Florida.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash has not been released, and it remains unclear whether charges will be filed.

The Cumming Police Department is leading the investigation.

The Source: Information in this article came from a statement posted on the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. 

