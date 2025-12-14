Retired officer killed while directing traffic at Cumming Christmas parade
CUMMING, Ga. - A retired police officer who continued to serve the community as a volunteer was killed after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic at Cumming’s Christmas parade on Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Officials said Robert Muth, a retired police officer and active volunteer, was hit Saturday night and taken to the hospital. He died Sunday morning from his injuries.
Muth served as a Bluecoat security officer assigned to the Judicial Operations Division from January 2022 to April 2024 before becoming a volunteer for the sheriff’s office. Prior to his time in Forsyth County, he also worked as a police officer in Boca Raton, Florida.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash has not been released, and it remains unclear whether charges will be filed.
The Cumming Police Department is leading the investigation.
The Source: Information in this article came from a statement posted on the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.