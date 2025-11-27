Holiday ice skating in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025

article

Here is a list of ice skating rinks in metro Atlanta and North Georgia this year:

ATLANTA/FULTON COUNTY

Skate the Station — Atlantic Station

1380 Atlantic Drive NW

Open Nov. 14–Jan. 19, 2026. Tickets $18; season passes $90. Cheapskate Nights offer $15 tickets for healthcare workers, teachers, first responders and students (in person with ID).

Park Tavern Ice Rink — Midtown

500 Tenth St. NE

Open Dec. 1–Feb. 16, 2026. Weekdays $15; weekends $20. Adults-only (16+) after 8:30 p.m.; all ages allowed before then. Heated tent rink.

Skate the Sky — Ponce City Market

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE

Open Nov. 28–Feb. 15, 2026. All-access tickets: $30 adults, $22 children (includes skates, mini golf and Skyline Park games). Skaters must be 5+.

Avalon on Ice — Alpharetta

2200 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta

Open Nov. 23–Jan. 19, 2026. Reservations recommended. Tickets: $18 adults; $14 children 12 and younger (includes skates).

Skate City Springs — Sandy Springs

1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

Open Nov. 14–Jan. 19, 2026. Outdoor rink with special themed nights. $18 adults per hour; $15 children ages 2–9 (includes skate rental).

DEKALB COUNTY

High Street Skate on the Green — Dunwoody

Perimeter Center Parkway & Hammond Drive

Open Nov. 23–Jan. 19, 2026. Hours vary by day; operates weather permitting. Tickets include skate rentals.

GWINNETT COUNTY

Frosty’s Ice Rink — Lanier Islands

7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford

Part of License to Chill: Snow Island. Admission: $34.99 adults; $44.99 children 4–7; $44.99 seniors (includes ice skating plus park activities).

The Ice Rink at Sugar Hill — Sugar Hill

Dawn P. Gober Plaza, behind Sugar Hill City Hall

Open through Feb. 22. Full-size outdoor rink the same size as Rockefeller Center’s. $13 general admission.

CARROLL COUNTY

Carrollton on Ice — Carrollton

410 N. Lake Dr., Carrollton

Open Nov. 24–Jan. 11. Skate under twinkling lights with food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays. $10.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Rink on the River at The Mill on Etowah — Canton

410 N. Lake Dr., Canton

Open through Jan. 19. Outdoor winter rink with lights, festive atmosphere and family-friendly fun. Price varies.

TROUP COUNTY

Sweetland On Ice — LaGrange

Sweetland Amphitheatre, 110 Smith St., LaGrange

Open through Feb. 7. Covered 5,500-square-foot open-air rink with heated spectator seating and concessions. $15 general admission.

