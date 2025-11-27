Holiday ice skating in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
ATLANTA - Here is a list of ice skating rinks in metro Atlanta and North Georgia this year:
ATLANTA/FULTON COUNTY
Skate the Station — Atlantic Station
1380 Atlantic Drive NW
Open Nov. 14–Jan. 19, 2026. Tickets $18; season passes $90. Cheapskate Nights offer $15 tickets for healthcare workers, teachers, first responders and students (in person with ID).
Park Tavern Ice Rink — Midtown
500 Tenth St. NE
Open Dec. 1–Feb. 16, 2026. Weekdays $15; weekends $20. Adults-only (16+) after 8:30 p.m.; all ages allowed before then. Heated tent rink.
Skate the Sky — Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE
Open Nov. 28–Feb. 15, 2026. All-access tickets: $30 adults, $22 children (includes skates, mini golf and Skyline Park games). Skaters must be 5+.
Avalon on Ice — Alpharetta
2200 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta
Open Nov. 23–Jan. 19, 2026. Reservations recommended. Tickets: $18 adults; $14 children 12 and younger (includes skates).
Skate City Springs — Sandy Springs
1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs
Open Nov. 14–Jan. 19, 2026. Outdoor rink with special themed nights. $18 adults per hour; $15 children ages 2–9 (includes skate rental).
DEKALB COUNTY
High Street Skate on the Green — Dunwoody
Perimeter Center Parkway & Hammond Drive
Open Nov. 23–Jan. 19, 2026. Hours vary by day; operates weather permitting. Tickets include skate rentals.
GWINNETT COUNTY
Frosty’s Ice Rink — Lanier Islands
7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Part of License to Chill: Snow Island. Admission: $34.99 adults; $44.99 children 4–7; $44.99 seniors (includes ice skating plus park activities).
The Ice Rink at Sugar Hill — Sugar Hill
Dawn P. Gober Plaza, behind Sugar Hill City Hall
Open through Feb. 22. Full-size outdoor rink the same size as Rockefeller Center’s. $13 general admission.
CARROLL COUNTY
Carrollton on Ice — Carrollton
410 N. Lake Dr., Carrollton
Open Nov. 24–Jan. 11. Skate under twinkling lights with food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays. $10.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
Rink on the River at The Mill on Etowah — Canton
410 N. Lake Dr., Canton
Open through Jan. 19. Outdoor winter rink with lights, festive atmosphere and family-friendly fun. Price varies.
TROUP COUNTY
Sweetland On Ice — LaGrange
Sweetland Amphitheatre, 110 Smith St., LaGrange
Open through Feb. 7. Covered 5,500-square-foot open-air rink with heated spectator seating and concessions. $15 general admission.
