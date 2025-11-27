North Georgia town tree lightings, Christmas parades | 2025

article

Kick off the season with this roundup of holiday parades and Christmas tree lightings happening across the small towns in metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

RELATED STORY: Christmas celebrations, holiday happenings in North Georgia | 2025

Nov. 27

Christmas Tree Lighting — Hampton

7 p.m., Terry Jones Depot Park, Main Street, Hampton. Hot cocoa, carolers, holiday lights and a festive Thanksgiving evening kickoff.

Nov. 28

Christmas Tree Lighting — Dalton

5:30–6 p.m., Burr Performing Arts Park. Kids’ activities begin at 5:30, tree lights at 6, followed by Polar Express Trolley rides to visit Santa.

Rabun County Festival of Trees & Holiday Celebration — Clayton

All day, Rabun County Civic Center. Tree auction benefiting the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia’s Teaching Kitchen.

Christmas in Clayton — Clayton

All day. Merchant specials, live music, luminaries and Santa visits.

Lighting of the Village — Helen

5–7 p.m., 1074 Edelweiss Strasse. Santa arrives as the village lights up; performances beforehand.

Old Fashioned Christmas begins — Dahlonega

Nov. 28–Jan. 6, downtown Dahlonega. Month-long holiday celebration with daily events. Official lighting of the square is at 6 p.m. Nov. 28. Christmas parade happens Dec. 13.

Nov. 29

Hometown Tree Lighting — Ball Ground

6 p.m., Ball Ground Botanical Garden, 215 Valley St. Caroling, free cookies, hot cocoa and the annual measuring of the "Bruce Spruce" tree.

Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting — Fayetteville

6–9 p.m., Historic Downtown Fayetteville. Parade begins at 6 p.m., followed by live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and a 7:45 p.m. tree lighting at City Center Park.

A Hometown Holiday — Loganville

Loganville Town Green, 4409 Pecan St. Parade of Lights, Santa tree lighting and a "Worship Under the Christmas Lights" performance at 7 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony — Canton

6–7 p.m., The Mill on Etowah, 225 Reformation Pkwy. Holiday jazz, a Snowflake Waltz performance and a Santa-led tree lighting as part of Christmas at The Mill.

Parade of Lights & Tree Lighting — Clermont

5:30 p.m., 639 N. Main St. Parade down Main Street followed by the tree lighting, free hot chocolate, cookies and Santa photos.

Santa on the Square — Newnan

6–8 p.m., Downtown Newnan. Santa arrives by firetruck to light the courthouse-square tree, with shopping, dining and photo opportunities throughout the evening.

Snellville Christmas Tree Lighting — Snellville

5–8 p.m., 2342 Oak Rd. Lighted parade at 5:30 p.m., followed by tree lighting at 7 p.m., family activities, crafts, s’mores, free Santa visits and a special performance by The Boykinz.

Christmas Tree Lighting — Pine Log

6-8 p.m., Pine Log Church. Family festivities with Santa, live nativity, letter-writing station, food vendors and small-town holiday charm.

Nov. 30

Christmas Tree Lighting — Center Hill Baptist

4 p.m., Center Hill Baptist Church, Monroe. Children’s play, Santa visit, soup potluck, cocoa, carols and the lighting of the church tree.

Dec. 1

Holiday Tree Lighting — Avondale Estates

1 p.m., Town Green, 64 N. Avondale Rd. Nutcracker dances, children’s choir sing-along and a festive tree lighting with special guests.

Dec. 2

Christmas Tree Lighting — West Point

5:30–6:30 p.m., JSL Park, 413 W. 7th St. Downtown gathering to celebrate the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.

Christmas Tree Lighting — Nicholson

5:30-8 p.m., 5466 U.S. 441. Free family event with Santa photos, crafts, vendors, music, refreshments and the lighting of the Nicholson Christmas tree.

Christmas Tree Lighting — Nicholson

5488 Highway 441 S. DIY cookies, crafts, local vendors, ornament decorating, fire-pit marshmallows and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Dec. 3

Community Tree Lighting — Jonesboro

6–7 p.m., 1859 City Center Way. Features the debut Community Choir, family fun and the official lighting of the city’s holiday tree.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony — Kennesaw

6:30 p.m., Depot Park, Downtown Kennesaw. Choir performances, festive music, Santa visit and the lighting of the city’s holiday tree.

Dec. 5

Santa’s Arrival — Acworth

5:30–8:30 p.m., Historic Downtown Acworth. Santa arrives at 6:30 p.m., followed by live performances, a tree lighting, a reading of The Night Before Christmas and free photos with Santa.

Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting — Stockbridge

5:30–9 p.m., VyStar Amphitheater lot, 4650 N. Henry Blvd. Free family event with Grinch-themed fun, rides, food trucks, vendors and the city’s tree lighting.

Downtown Clarkesville Christmas — Clarkesville

5–8 p.m., Clarkesville Square. Santa photos, llamas, vendors, games and music.

Baldwin Christmas Tree Lighting — Baldwin

6–8 p.m. Choir carols, Santa photos, cookies, cocoa and train rides.

Good Hope Tree Lighting — Good Hope

6–8 p.m., 169 Highway 83. Free family event with Santa visits, caroling, hayrides, hot chocolate, s’mores, food trucks and the lighting of the city tree.

Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting — Powder Springs

4485 Pineview St. Parade brings Santa into Thurman Springs Park, followed by a tree lighting, Christmas Village, cocoa, cookies and free photos with Santa.

ChristmasFest — Toccoa

5–9 p.m., downtown Toccoa. Vendors, nativity, carriage rides, Santa and tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Lighting of the Christmas Tree — Roswell

6–8 p.m., Heart of Roswell Park. Choral performances, hot chocolate, s’mores, a reading of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas, a visit from Santa and the lighting of a 40-foot tree.

Christmas Tree Lighting — Milton

12655 Birmingham Hwy. Hot chocolate at Starbucks before the lighting, with nearby restaurants open for dinner afterward.

Dec. 6

Holiday Tree Lighting — Buckhead

7–8 p.m., Charlie Loudermilk Park. Hot chocolate crawl, live holiday music, festive snacks, photo-op llamas and the lighting of a 24-foot tree at 7:30 p.m.

Habersham County Christmas Parade — Baldwin

6:30–8 p.m. Parade from Mitchell Gailey Park to Airport Road. Theme: The Music of Christmas.

Clayton Christmas Parade — Clayton

5:30 p.m., downtown Clayton. Hosted by the city and chamber.

Christmas in the Mountains — Cleveland

12–7 p.m., downtown courthouse square. Market, vendors, Santa photos and lighted parade at 6 p.m.

Christmas Celebration & Tree Lighting — McDonough

4–5 p.m., Downtown McDonough Square. Santa visits earlier in the day, followed by the tree lighting at 5 p.m. and a Christmas parade at 6 p.m.

Dec. 7

Winterfest & Tree Lighting — Johns Creek

2–5 p.m., Perimeter Church, 9500 Medlock Bridge Rd. An afternoon of outdoor holiday festivities on the church lawn, concluding with the annual tree lighting.

Community Christmas Tree Lighting — Tunnel Hill

4-7 p.m., Tunnel Hill Depot. Features food vendors, cookies, a toy and canned-food drive, Santa visits, train rides and festive family activities.

Christmas on Green Street — Gainesville

12–7 p.m., Green Street. Floats, antique cars and marching bands.

Christmas Tree Lighting — Haralson

6-8 p.m., Haralson Park, Magnolia St. Community gathering with live music, food, Santa photos and the lighting of the town tree.

Dec. 11

Night of Lights Christmas Parade — Toccoa

7–8 p.m., downtown Toccoa. Hosted by the Toccoa-Stephens County Chamber.

Dec. 13

Annual Holiday Tour of Homes — Hartwell

10 a.m.–4 p.m. Tour five decorated homes. $25.

Helen Christmas Parade — Helen

6 p.m., downtown Helen. Fire trucks, horses, floats and candy.

Dahlonega Christmas Parade — Dahlonega

Noon, Historic Square District. Begins at the Holly Theater and loops down Main Street.

Holiday Boat Light Parade — Lake Lanier (Gainesville)

5 p.m. Boats travel from Port Royale to Margaritaville.

Dec. 14

Hartwell Christmas Parade — Hartwell

4–5 p.m. Route from Hart County High School to Ace Hardware Shopping Center. Theme: Lights… Camera… Christmas!

Dec. 17

Light Up Main Golf Cart Parade — Acworth

6 p.m., Cauble Park. Free but registration required; decorate golf carts with lights and festive décor for an evening parade through downtown and nearby neighborhoods.

Dec. 22

Candlelight Christmas Walk — Clarkesville

6–8 p.m. Walk with LED candles, caroling, church visits and Christmas story reading.

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupaini@fox.com.