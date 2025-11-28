Christmas & holiday shopping in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025
ATLANTA - Discover Atlanta’s most festive holiday markets and seasonal shopping events, offering everything from handmade gifts to local artisan goods throughout the season.
INSIDE ATLANTA
The Village Retail Makers Markets at PCM
Location: The Shed at Ponce City Market
Dates: Nov. 29 & Dec. 20
Description: Two holiday markets featuring vintage goods (Nov. 29) and handcrafted items like candles, jewelry, clothing and fragrances (Dec. 20).
Indie Craft Holiday Market
Location: Yaarab Shrine Center, Midtown Atlanta
Dates: Dec. 6-7
Description: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, this indoor market features 100+ local artists and crafters. Admission is $5 in advance or $10 at the door.
OUTSIDE ATLANTA
Atlanta Christkindl Market
Location: 210 Luckie Street, Lawrenceville
Dates: Nov. 28-Dec. 24
Description: A large German-style holiday market featuring vendors selling gifts, décor and festive treats. A classic Atlanta Christmas tradition with dozens of seasonal stalls.
Christkindl Market Roswell
Location: Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell
Dates: Nov. 21-Dec. 23
Description: A festive German-inspired market offering food, gift vendors, mulled wine, Santa photos, Christmas trees and artisan goods.
Serenbe Holiday Market
Location: Gainey Hall at Serenbe, 10640 Serenbe Ln., Chatt Hills
Dates: Dec. 4-6
Description: A cozy holiday market with local artisans selling handmade gifts, warm drinks and treats in a charming village setting.
Back to Nature Holiday Market at Chattahoochee Nature Center
Location: Chattahoochee Nature Center
Date: Dec. 6
Description: A free, eco-friendly market showcasing handmade, sustainable gifts including art, jewelry, candles, bath products and nature items. Free reservations recommended.
Decatur Holiday Marketplace & Café
Location: 155 Erie Avenue, Decatur
Dates: Dec. 12-13
Description: The 34th annual marketplace at Clairemont Elementary featuring local vendors, crafts and a holiday café with sweets and treats.
If you would like to submit information for the above list, please send information in the format above to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.