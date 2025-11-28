Christmas & holiday shopping in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2025

Discover Atlanta’s most festive holiday markets and seasonal shopping events, offering everything from handmade gifts to local artisan goods throughout the season.

INSIDE ATLANTA

The Village Retail Makers Markets at PCM

Location: The Shed at Ponce City Market

Dates: Nov. 29 & Dec. 20

Description: Two holiday markets featuring vintage goods (Nov. 29) and handcrafted items like candles, jewelry, clothing and fragrances (Dec. 20).

Indie Craft Holiday Market

Location: Yaarab Shrine Center, Midtown Atlanta

Dates: Dec. 6-7

Description: Celebrating its 20th anniversary, this indoor market features 100+ local artists and crafters. Admission is $5 in advance or $10 at the door.

OUTSIDE ATLANTA

Atlanta Christkindl Market

Location: 210 Luckie Street, Lawrenceville

Dates: Nov. 28-Dec. 24

Description: A large German-style holiday market featuring vendors selling gifts, décor and festive treats. A classic Atlanta Christmas tradition with dozens of seasonal stalls.

Christkindl Market Roswell

Location: Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell

Dates: Nov. 21-Dec. 23

Description: A festive German-inspired market offering food, gift vendors, mulled wine, Santa photos, Christmas trees and artisan goods.

Serenbe Holiday Market

Location: Gainey Hall at Serenbe, 10640 Serenbe Ln., Chatt Hills

Dates: Dec. 4-6

Description: A cozy holiday market with local artisans selling handmade gifts, warm drinks and treats in a charming village setting.

Back to Nature Holiday Market at Chattahoochee Nature Center

Location: Chattahoochee Nature Center

Date: Dec. 6

Description: A free, eco-friendly market showcasing handmade, sustainable gifts including art, jewelry, candles, bath products and nature items. Free reservations recommended.

Decatur Holiday Marketplace & Café

Location: 155 Erie Avenue, Decatur

Dates: Dec. 12-13

Description: The 34th annual marketplace at Clairemont Elementary featuring local vendors, crafts and a holiday café with sweets and treats.

If you would like to submit information for the above list, please send information in the format above to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.