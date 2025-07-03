4 injured in overnight shooting at Summerhill apartment complex

Atlanta police are trying to figure out who shot four people at an apartment complex in the city's Summerhill neighborhood.

Officials say the shooting happened around midnight at a gated complex on the 600 block of Martin Street.

What we know:

While details about the shooting remain limited, authorities say four people were injured after shots rang out at the Martin Street Plaza Apartments.

Detectives were out at the complex for hours gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Four people were shot at an apartment complex in Atlanta's Summerhill neighborhood. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared any details about the victims or their conditions at this time.

It is not clear what led up to the violence or if police have identified a suspect in the case.

What they're saying:

Alah Huff was in her apartment at the complex when she heard the shots.

"I just heard a bunch of gunshots and I got down obviously because I didn't know where they were coming from," she said. "I was just worried about making sure there was nothing near more or getting caught in the crossfire."

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.