Part of Delta plane's wing lands in North Carolina driveway during flight from Atlanta

article

The Brief The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a situation on a Delta flight that ended with part of the plane's wing missing. Officials say the crew aboard the Delta flight from Atlanta to North Carolina had no idea the plane's wingflap fell off until after landing. The wing flap was later found in a driveway in Raleigh.



The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a mishap on a Delta plane that took off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Officials with the FAA say a wing flap fell off a flight from Atlanta to the Raleigh-Durham area on Tuesday night.

What we know:

According to the agency, the Atlanta-based airline informed the FAA about the issue after Flight 3247 landed safely at Raleigh-Durham International.

Officials say that after the Boeing 737-900 landed, crews found that the part was missing.

The wing flap reportedly fell into a Raleigh resident's driveway.

What's next:

Authorities with the FAA are still investigating the situation.