Part of Delta plane's wing lands in North Carolina driveway during flight from Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a mishap on a Delta plane that took off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Officials with the FAA say a wing flap fell off a flight from Atlanta to the Raleigh-Durham area on Tuesday night.
What we know:
According to the agency, the Atlanta-based airline informed the FAA about the issue after Flight 3247 landed safely at Raleigh-Durham International.
Officials say that after the Boeing 737-900 landed, crews found that the part was missing.
The wing flap reportedly fell into a Raleigh resident's driveway.
What's next:
Authorities with the FAA are still investigating the situation.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from a release by the Federal Aviation Administration.