Part of Delta plane's wing lands in North Carolina driveway during flight from Atlanta

Published  July 3, 2025 6:34am EDT
FOX 5 Atlanta
A Delta Airlines' Boeing 737 plane takes off to Detroit from LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a situation on a Delta flight that ended with part of the plane's wing missing. 
    • Officials say the crew aboard the Delta flight from Atlanta to North Carolina had no idea the plane's wingflap fell off until after landing.
    • The wing flap was later found in a driveway in Raleigh. 

ATLANTA - The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a mishap on a Delta plane that took off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Officials with the FAA say a wing flap fell off a flight from Atlanta to the Raleigh-Durham area on Tuesday night.

What we know:

According to the agency, the Atlanta-based airline informed the FAA about the issue after Flight 3247 landed safely at Raleigh-Durham International.

Officials say that after the Boeing 737-900 landed, crews found that the part was missing.

The wing flap reportedly fell into a Raleigh resident's driveway.

What's next:

Authorities with the FAA are still investigating the situation.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from a release by the Federal Aviation Administration.

