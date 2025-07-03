SWAT team called to police investigation in SW Atlanta

article

A SWAT team has been called to a large police investigation in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Authorities have shut down Burbank Drive while the investigation is underway.

What we know:

Details about what led up to the police response are limited, but officers responded to reports of shots fired at around 1 a.m. SWAT arrived at the scene on the scene near Andrews Street a few hours later.

Yellow crime scene tape blocked Burbank Drive while officers worked at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led up to the SWAT situation and whether anyone has been injured.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.