Atlanta police ask for help identifying armed home invasion suspects

The Brief Video shows armed suspects breaking into an occupied Atlanta home on Dec. 4. The person inside escaped unharmed, but several items were stolen. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps identify the suspects.



The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen allegedly breaking into an occupied home while armed.

What we know:

Police released surveillance video showing two men walking from a car onto the home’s porch. One man pulls out what appears to be a gun and uses it to break through a window. The video pauses before the second man finishes, but both can be seen trying to kick in the door.

The footage then skips ahead several minutes, showing three men leaving the home carrying items back to the waiting car. You have to look close to see the third man, but he can be seen bending over towards the bottom of the video.

Watch the break-in video

In both surveillance clips, the suspects are wearing hoodies and have their faces covered, making identification difficult.

The backstory:

Police said the break-in happened on Dec. 4 on Hall Street, while the person inside the home managed to run out and escape unharmed. Investigators said multiple items were stolen.

What you can do:

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information. Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has details about the case is urged to call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.