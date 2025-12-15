FBI offers $5K reward acid attack that badly burned Savannah woman

article

The Brief A woman suffered severe chemical burns in a Dec. 10 attack while walking in Savannah’s Forsyth Park. The FBI is offering up to $5,000 and has launched a digital tip line to help identify the attacker. Police released an image of a person of interest and are seeking information about a nearby white SUV.



Federal and local law enforcement officials are seeking public help in identifying the person who poured a corrosive chemical on a woman walking in Forsyth Park, leaving her with severe second- and third-degree burns that cover roughly half her body.

What we know:

The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office said Monday it is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the Dec. 10 aggravated assault. The FBI and Savannah Police also have established a digital tip line for photos and video that may aid the investigation at fbi.gov/forsythparkattack.

Savannah police said the victim, later identified by family as 46-year-old Ashley Wasielewski, was walking near West Walburg Street and Whitaker Street about 8:15 p.m. when an unknown man approached her from behind and poured the chemical on her. The attacker was not known to the victim, authorities said.

What they're saying:

Wasielewski was taken to a burn center in Augusta where she has been treated for severe burns to her scalp, face, hands and legs. Her son, Westley Wasielewski, and a close friend described the moment to The Associated Press. The chemical was so strong it melted the key fob to her car that was in her pocket. "We don’t know who did it," Westley Wasielewski said. "She doesn’t have any enemies. She is a friend to everyone."

From her hospital bed, Wasielewski told family and friends about the attack through close friend Connor Milam, who said Wasielewski thought at first the person was pouring water until her skin began to burn. "She was instantly like ‘Why are you pouring water on me?’ And then her skin started to burn," Milam said. "She looked down and her pants were starting to burn off her body. She started screaming."

Dig deeper:

Savannah police have released an image of a person of interest wearing a dark hoodie with a large cartoon rabbit on the front, though officials said he is not currently a suspect in any crime. Police are also trying to identify the driver or any passengers of a white SUV or crossover seen in the area around the time of the attack.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what type of chemical was used in the attack or how the suspect obtained it.

Authorities also have not released a detailed description of the man seen in the surveillance image or said how he may be connected to the white SUV or crossover seen nearby.

It remains unclear whether investigators believe the attack was random or targeted, and whether additional surveillance video from the area has been recovered.

What's next:

Savannah Police Chief Lenny Gunther has said the department is conducting extra patrols at parks throughout the city and is asking for help from anyone who may have seen something that night. Mayor Van Johnson has similarly emphasized the urgency of the investigation.

What you can do:

The FBI Savannah Resident Agency is investigating the case in support of the Savannah Police Department, which remains the lead agency. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov, or call Savannah Area Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.