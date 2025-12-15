Arrest made after gun found in Durham Middle School bathroom during performance

article

An arrest has been made in connection with a gun discovered during a school event at Durham Middle School in Acworth.

What we know:

Police identified Anthony Crisp as the person charged following the incident, which happened Wednesday night during a school performance.

Crisp faces charges of possession of a weapon on school property and reckless conduct. Investigators said the gun was found inside a bathroom at the school.

He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Friday and was released the following day on $3,520 bond.

What they're saying:

In a message sent to families, school officials said the firearm was immediately reported and confiscated, and that there was no active threat.

The Cobb County School District told FOX 5 Atlanta that the adult who brought the gun forward realized it had been accidentally left in the bathroom.

District officials reiterated that neither students nor the school community were in danger.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how the gun was brought onto campus or how long it remained in the bathroom before it was discovered.

It is unclear when his next court appearance will be or if he has retained legal representation.