Gun discovered in bathroom of Acworth middle school during school event

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 4, 2025 2:57pm EST
Acworth
The Brief

    • Gun discovered in Durham Middle School bathroom during school event
    • District says adult accidentally left firearm and self-reported to authorities

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Concerned parents contacted FOX 5 Atlanta after a gun was discovered in a bathroom at Durham Middle School in Acworth on Wednesday night during a school event. 

What we know:

According to a message sent to families, the firearm was immediately reported and confiscated, and the school emphasized that there was no active threat.

The Cobb County School District told FOX 5 Atlanta that the adult who brought the gun forward realized it had been accidentally left in the bathroom. 

The school district reiterated that neither students nor the school community were in danger.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from parents of students at the school and the Cobb County School District. 

