Gun discovered in bathroom of Acworth middle school during school event

The Brief Gun discovered in Durham Middle School bathroom during school event District says adult accidentally left firearm and self-reported to authorities



Concerned parents contacted FOX 5 Atlanta after a gun was discovered in a bathroom at Durham Middle School in Acworth on Wednesday night during a school event.

What we know:

According to a message sent to families, the firearm was immediately reported and confiscated, and the school emphasized that there was no active threat.

The Cobb County School District told FOX 5 Atlanta that the adult who brought the gun forward realized it had been accidentally left in the bathroom.

The school district reiterated that neither students nor the school community were in danger.