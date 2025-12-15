Marietta postal worker charged in mail theft targeting gift cards

The Brief Marietta postal employee Isis Hinson charged with theft by taking and possession of stolen mail; investigators say she resigned. Investigators linked opened envelopes in an Acworth neighborhood to Hinson through a joint Cobb police and postal OIG probe. Integrity test gift card was allegedly used to buy an Apple iPad; warrant cites eight stolen gift cards and nine cards found in her car.



A Marietta postal employee has been charged after investigators say she stole mail while searching for gift cards and cash, according to Cobb County police and court records.

What we know:

Isis Hinson, who worked at the U.S. Post Office on East Cobb Road, is charged with theft by taking and possession of stolen mail. Investigators say Hinson resigned from her position following the investigation.

The case began after a letter carrier discovered numerous opened envelopes near cluster mailboxes in an Acworth neighborhood, according to court documents. Many of the envelopes contained greeting cards.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General and Cobb County police launched a joint investigation. Court records show investigators placed an integrity test envelope containing a $10 Walmart gift card into a mail slot inside the Marietta East Cobb post office where Hinson worked.

Investigators say the gift card was later used by Hinson to purchase an Apple iPad and several Apple subscriptions.

According to a warrant, Hinson admitted to being in possession of eight stolen gift cards taken from greeting cards delivered to the East Cobb Road post office. Investigators also found nine additional greeting cards inside her vehicle.

What they're saying:

"Envelopes containing greeting cards had been opened and or stolen, and some of those contained cash and or gift cards," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Eric Smith.

Investigators noted the envelopes had not yet been postmarked, leading them to believe the thefts may have involved someone inside the postal system. Authorities then learned that Hinson, a postal employee, lived in the same Acworth neighborhood where the opened mail was found.

Cobb County police are warning the public to reconsider mailing gift cards or cash.

"If anyone is going to send gift cards or cash through the mail, it's not recommended because anyone can intercept them. G, once they're intercepted, almost anyone can use them," Smith said.