Vigil held for Dekalb County Sheriff-elect killed 25 years ago

The Brief DeKalb County Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown was killed 25 years ago. Brown’s loved ones held a vigil at his gravesite to mark the anniversary of his death. Sidney Dorsey, Brown’s political rival, was convicted of ordering his killing.



Monday marked 25 years since DeKalb County Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown was shot and killed days before taking office.

His loved ones gathered at Dawn Memorial Park in DeKalb County, where he is buried, for an annual vigil.

What they're saying:

"It still feels like yesterday when we think about it," said Brandy Brown, his only daughter.

Brown was shot and killed in his own driveway in 2000. His then political rival, Sidney Dorsey, was convicted of ordering a hit against him.

Dorsey is currently serving a life sentence for Brown’s murder.

Brown left behind five children and many partners in blue. Brown’s daughter, Brandy, shared that their focus is on continuing his legacy.

"No matter what they thought they took from us, no matter what they tried to take from us, it was already instilled in us," she said.