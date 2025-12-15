Blue Thanksgiving gala raises funds to help officers in crisis

The Brief Hundreds attended Blue Thanksgiving’s annual gala to raise funds for officers facing medical, financial, and family crises. The nonprofit provides year-round support beyond Thanksgiving, assisting officers impacted by illness, fires, and catastrophic events. Officers battling cancer, rare medical conditions, and deadly home fires are among those receiving direct assistance.



Hundreds of people gathered Friday night for Blue Thanksgiving’s annual gala, raising money to support law enforcement officers and their families during times of crisis.

The nonprofit is widely known for treating officers to Thanksgiving dinner, but its mission extends year-round. When tragedy strikes, Blue Thanksgiving steps in to provide financial and emotional support to officers facing serious hardship.

What they're saying:

"Whether it be a terminal illness, house fire, other catastrophic events, loss of family members. But we take care of the police," said Kim Peace Hill, the founder of Blue Thanksgiving.

Among those receiving help is Cobb County Sheriff K9 Deputy Anita Lucas-Dykstra, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

"I had stage two breast cancer. We removed the lump and we've been doing chemo. We got through chemo, and now we're doing radiation," said Dep. Lucas-Dykstra.

The treatment has taken both a physical and financial toll. She has used all of her personal leave, along with donated leave from coworkers.

"My agency was very good with, um, supporting me, but as far as long as they could. But with how far along i have to do this treatment, they couldn't do as much as they wanted to and these wonderful people have reached out," she said.

Powder Springs Police Officer Linda Tibbitts is also being supported by the organization as she faces a rare medical condition.

"It's venous thoraxic outlet syndrome, it affects one out of every 125,000 people," said Officer Tibbitts.

The condition is caused by a rib compressing a major artery, leading to a blood clot. She now needs surgery to remove the rib to prevent additional clots or a possible aneurysm. During her recovery, she will be unable to work as medical and living expenses continue to mount.

"Thanks to those folks at Blue Thanksgiving, and my colleagues at the Powder Springs police department, they rallied around me, to support me, and have ensured that during the time that I'm going to be out of work, that i will be well taken care of," she said.

What's next:

Blue Thanksgiving is also assisting Bartow County Sheriff's Deputy Elizabeth Townsend. Her home caught fire the day before Thanksgiving, and her mother later died from injuries sustained in the blaze.

The funds raised at the gala will go toward continuing the nonprofit’s mission of supporting officers and their families when they need it most.