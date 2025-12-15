Atlanta drops Peach Drop for Countdown Over ATL NYE drone show

article

The Brief Atlanta is replacing the traditional Peach Drop with a new citywide New Year’s Eve event called Countdown Over ATL. The celebration includes a digital drone peach and synchronized fireworks visible across multiple neighborhoods, not just Downtown. City leaders say decentralizing the event improves safety, accessibility and allows residents to celebrate from home or nearby rooftops.



Atlanta is replacing its longtime New Year’s Eve Peach Drop with a new, citywide celebration that officials say will be more accessible and visible across multiple neighborhoods.

What we know:

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the event, called "Countdown Over ATL," will feature a synchronized fireworks display across several locations, along with a special digital drone countdown visible in Downtown and Midtown. The citywide celebration is scheduled to culminate at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

City officials said the celebration will include a 12-minute New Year’s Eve activation designed to be modern, inclusive and accessible, aligning with the mayor’s stated commitment to equity across Atlanta. A digital drone peach will appear in the sky over Downtown and Midtown, followed by fireworks synchronized across multiple sites throughout the city.

Officials said the decentralized approach is intended to reduce large crowds in Downtown, increase visibility across neighborhoods and support public safety operations, while still creating a shared midnight moment for residents citywide.

While the drone peach will be most visible from Downtown and Midtown, residents across Atlanta are encouraged to watch from their neighborhoods, rooftops or backyards as the fireworks display unfolds.

What they're saying:

"The Annual Peach Drop has been a big part of our city’s New Year’s Eve since 1989, bringing people together in a way only Atlanta can. However, this New Year’s Eve, we are reimagining that tradition with Countdown Over ATL," Dickens said. "We cannot wait for residents and visitors to experience several fireworks displays that will light up the night across Atlanta. All you have to do is step outside, hit your neighborhood spot, meet on a rooftop or watch from your backyard, and you’ll be part of one special shared moment. Atlanta is a city of opportunity for all, and this year we are going to meet you where you are."

What's next:

For those with obstructed views due to trees or buildings, the city said it is coordinating with local businesses to provide a list of available rooftop viewing locations. That list is expected to be posted in the coming days at atlantaga.gov.